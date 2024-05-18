International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Artillery Crush Ukrainian Infantry in Zaporozhye
Watch Russian Artillery Crush Ukrainian Infantry in Zaporozhye
Artillery which is often dubbed the “God of War” plays pivotal role in the special military operation. Russia outguns Ukraine several times, leaving Kiev regime no chance.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage showing 122 mm D-30 howitzers in combat action near the town of Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye region. Reconnaissance units from the Feodisia Airborne Forces detected Ukrainian troops trying to gain a foothold in the town's suburbs. The coordinates of the enemy were immediately transmitted to the artillery control post. The crew of the D-30 howitzer obliterated the enemy with a precise strike from a 122mm projectile.
Watch Russian Artillery Crush Ukrainian Infantry in Zaporozhye

13:06 GMT 18.05.2024
Often dubbed the “God of War”, artillery plays a pivotal role in the special military operation. Russia outguns Ukraine several times over, leaving Kiev no chance on the battlefield.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage showing 122 mm D-30 howitzers in combat action near the town of Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye region.
Reconnaissance units from the Feodisia Airborne Forces detected Ukrainian troops trying to gain a foothold in the town's suburbs. The coordinates of the enemy were immediately transmitted to the artillery control post. The crew of the D-30 howitzer obliterated the enemy with a precise strike from a 122mm projectile.
