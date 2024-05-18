https://sputnikglobe.com/20240518/watch-russian-artillery-crush-ukrainian-infantry-in-zaporozhye-1118519240.html

Watch Russian Artillery Crush Ukrainian Infantry in Zaporozhye

Artillery which is often dubbed the “God of War” plays pivotal role in the special military operation. Russia outguns Ukraine several times, leaving Kiev regime no chance.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage showing 122 mm D-30 howitzers in combat action near the town of Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye region. Reconnaissance units from the Feodisia Airborne Forces detected Ukrainian troops trying to gain a foothold in the town's suburbs. The coordinates of the enemy were immediately transmitted to the artillery control post. The crew of the D-30 howitzer obliterated the enemy with a precise strike from a 122mm projectile.

