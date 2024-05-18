https://sputnikglobe.com/20240518/watch-russian-artillery-crush-ukrainian-infantry-in-zaporozhye-1118519240.html
Watch Russian Artillery Crush Ukrainian Infantry in Zaporozhye
2024
Watch Russian Artillery Crush Ukrainian Infantry in Zaporozhye
Often dubbed the “God of War”, artillery plays a pivotal role in the special military operation. Russia outguns Ukraine several times over, leaving Kiev no chance on the battlefield.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage showing 122 mm D-30 howitzers in combat action near the town of Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye region.
Reconnaissance units from the Feodisia Airborne Forces detected Ukrainian troops trying to gain a foothold in the town's suburbs. The coordinates of the enemy were immediately transmitted to the artillery control post. The crew of the D-30 howitzer obliterated the enemy with a precise strike from a 122mm projectile.