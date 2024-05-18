https://sputnikglobe.com/20240518/weekly-news-wrap-up-slovakia-leader-shot-new-caledonia-rebels-blinken-in-kiev-1118510227.html

Weekly News Wrap-Up: Slovakia Leader Shot; New Caledonia Rebels; Blinken in Kiev

Weekly News Wrap-Up: Slovakia Leader Shot; New Caledonia Rebels; Blinken in Kiev

Secretary Blinken played the guitar and sang in Kiev as the Ukrainian military was experiencing catastrophic losses along the contact line.

Mindia Gavasheli, DC Bureau Chief for Sputnik News, joins us to discuss the assassination attempt on Robert Fico.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss the ongoing rebellion in New Caledonia and President Putin's visit to China.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the government's response to the Gaza conflict.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, and Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, come together to discuss the French emergency in New Caledonia, Antony Blinken's guitar serenade in Kiev and the college protests.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog, discuss the connections between Zionism, Colonialism, Capitalism, and Genocide and the rejection of colonialism in Africa.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

