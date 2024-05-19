https://sputnikglobe.com/20240519/former-fpv-drone-operators-from-ukraine-pose-threat-to-global-security--expert--1118527001.html

Former FPV-Drone Operators From Ukraine Pose Threat to Global Security – Expert

CEO of Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions talked to Sputnik and explained that Ukrainian drone operators with combat experience will be highly sought by American private military companies, as well as by even more sinister organizations like global terrorist networks.

The transfer of operating experience of FPV drones from Ukrainian troops to American private military companies and beyond will be a key factor of the global terrorist threat, Dmitry Kuzyakin, the general director of the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions, told Sputnik.The expert recalled that during his last visit to Kiev, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken inspected the drone production facility due to the fact that Ukrainian troops have extensive experience with FPV drones combat use.Kuzyakin believes that the US is considering evacuating Ukrainian FPV drone operators from the front lines to train American troops.

