Former FPV-Drone Operators From Ukraine Pose Threat to Global Security – Expert
Sputnik International
CEO of Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions talked to Sputnik and explained that Ukrainian drone operators with combat experience will be highly sought by American private military companies, as well as by even more sinister organizations like global terrorist networks.
The transfer of operating experience of FPV drones from Ukrainian troops to American private military companies and beyond will be a key factor of the global terrorist threat, Dmitry Kuzyakin, the general director of the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions, told Sputnik.The expert recalled that during his last visit to Kiev, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken inspected the drone production facility due to the fact that Ukrainian troops have extensive experience with FPV drones combat use.Kuzyakin believes that the US is considering evacuating Ukrainian FPV drone operators from the front lines to train American troops.
Former FPV-Drone Operators From Ukraine Pose Threat to Global Security – Expert
CEO of the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions spoke to Sputnik and explained that Ukrainian drone operators with combat experience will be highly sought after by American private military companies, as well as even more sinister organizations such as global terrorist networks.
The transfer of operating experience of FPV drones from Ukrainian troops to American private military companies and beyond will be a key factor of the global terrorist threat, Dmitry Kuzyakin, the general director of the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions, told Sputnik.
"The release of a huge number of Ukrainian servicemen with combat experience on FPV systems, which will ultimately lead to an increase in the global terrorist threat, is a major challenge to international security. They may already be transferring their [combat] experience to US private military companies, and further recipients are hard to predict - international terrorist organizations, criminal networks and so on," Kyzyakin said.
The expert recalled that during his last visit to Kiev, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken inspected the drone production facility due to the fact that Ukrainian troops have extensive experience with FPV drones combat use.
"The FPV drone itself does not require any special know-how. We have dismantled US, European, Ukrainian drones, and we produce drones ourselves. Actually, any country from the US to Somalia can produce drones... Having combat experience is quite different, no one in the world except Russia and Ukraine actually has it," he stressed.
Kuzyakin believes that the US is considering evacuating Ukrainian FPV drone operators from the front lines to train American troops.
"The experience of fighting not on a proving ground, but in blood and dirt. The experience of survival and victory. And more importantly, the experience of failure and loss. Apart from anything else, Blinken came for FPV drone operators, who will be evacuated by American private military companies so that they can train [US soldiers]," Dmitry Kuzyakin summed up.
The Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions is a Russian full cycle enterprise specializing in FPV systems. In addition to producing drones, it trains operators and studies trophy UAVs captured by the Russian Armed Forces on the battlefield. Recently, the center's specialists developed a top-of-the-line 'Joker' drone capable of shooting down enemy UAVs.