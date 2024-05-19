LIVE UPDATES: Iranian President's Helicopter Crashes in East Azerbaijan Province

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has crashed in the northern Iranian region of East Azerbaijan, state-run media reported on Sunday.
Earlier on Sunday, Raisi arrived in the province to join his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev to take part in the commissioning ceremony of the Khudaferin hydroelectric complex and the opening of the Giz Galasy hydroelectric complex, both on the Araz River.
