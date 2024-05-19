International
Helicopter Carrying President Raisi Crashes in Northern Iran - Reports
World
LIVE UPDATES: Iranian President's Helicopter Crashes in East Azerbaijan Province
LIVE UPDATES: Iranian President's Helicopter Crashes in East Azerbaijan Province
According to media reports, rescuers are trying to reach the aircraft. It is clarified that the situation is complicated by heavy fog and terrain.
world
LIVE UPDATES: Iranian President's Helicopter Crashes in East Azerbaijan Province

13:28 GMT 19.05.2024
Being updated
According to media reports, rescuers are trying to reach the aircraft, but the situation has been complicated by heavy fog and poor terrain.
A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has crashed in the northern Iranian region of East Azerbaijan, state-run media reported on Sunday.
Earlier on Sunday, Raisi arrived in the province to join his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev to take part in the commissioning ceremony of the Khudaferin hydroelectric complex and the opening of the Giz Galasy hydroelectric complex, both on the Araz River.
Follow Sputnik to find out more!
Table of contents
14:25 GMT 19.05.2024
Crash Site Established, Fog Preventing Rescue Team From Landing
The location of the Iranian president’s chopper has been established, however rescue teams were unable to land at the crash scene because of thick fog, Iranian media report. At least 40 rescue teams are now searching for the helicopter passengers, the Red Crescent Society stated.
14:10 GMT 19.05.2024
Iranian Foreign Minister on Board Crashed Helicopter Carrying President Raisi
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has also been on board President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter that suffered an accident in the country's northwest, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Sunday.
The Iranian president's convoy included a total of three helicopters, the news agency reported. Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian and Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash were on board one of the two other helicopters that safely reached their destination, Press TV reported.
14:06 GMT 19.05.2024
Iranian Interior Minister Confirms Accident WIth President Raisi's Chopper
Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi confirmed the crash of the helicopter carrying the country's President Ebrahim Raisi.

"The president and his companions were returning in several helicopters. One of the helicopters made a hard landing due to weather conditions," Vahidi said on state TV.

The minister noted that “the situation is under control.”
13:57 GMT 19.05.2024
First Footage of Iranian Rescue Op at the Area of President's Helicopter Crash
13:56 GMT 19.05.2024
Iranian Emergency Services Arrived to the Presidential Helicopter Crash Site, Reports Say
13:49 GMT 19.05.2024
Two Other Choppers From Raisi Motorcade Successfully Reach Destination Point – Iranian TV
13:46 GMT 19.05.2024
Rescue Teams Unable to Establish Communication with Raisi So Far – Interior Ministry
13:43 GMT 19.05.2024
Rescue Teams Dispatched to Crash Site, Yet to Access it Due to Thick Fog
The site of the alleged helicopter crash is situated about 600 kilometers northwest of Tehran, in the province of East Azerbaijan, state TV reported.
13:41 GMT 19.05.2024
Head of Iranian Ministry of Interior Affairs Confirms Helicopter Accident
13:38 GMT 19.05.2024
Iranian Energy and Roads Ministers Accompanied Raisi
The Iranian president's air motorcade included three helicopters, one of which carried the energy and roads ministers, Tasnim news agency reported. Meanwhile, Iran's foreign minister was on board the helicopter along with Raisi, the report added.
13:29 GMT 19.05.2024
Helicopter Carrying President Raisi Crashes in Northern Iran - Reports
Asia
Helicopter Carrying President Raisi Crashes in Northern Iran - Reports
13:03 GMT
