LIVE UPDATES: Iranian President's Helicopter Crashes in East Azerbaijan Province

Iranian Foreign Minister on Board Crashed Helicopter Carrying President Raisi

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has also been on board President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter that suffered an accident in the country's northwest, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Sunday.

The Iranian president's convoy included a total of three helicopters, the news agency reported. Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian and Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash were on board one of the two other helicopters that safely reached their destination, Press TV reported.