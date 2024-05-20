https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/eu-terminates-military-training-mission-in-mali-withdraws-all-personnel---borrell-1118533885.html

EU Terminates Military Training Mission in Mali, Withdraws All Personnel - Borrell

EU Terminates Military Training Mission in Mali, Withdraws All Personnel - Borrell

Sputnik International

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the EU closed its Training Mission in Mali, aimed at training Malian armed forces units and withdrew its personnel from the African country.

2024-05-20T03:13+0000

2024-05-20T03:13+0000

2024-05-20T03:13+0000

world

european union (eu)

josep borrell

mali

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108761917_0:66:3000:1754_1920x0_80_0_0_3b5f2ff1a4589005db0663d89639d89c.jpg

"The EU Training mission in Mali terminated yesterday. All the personnel operating under the EU flag has left the country," Borrell said on X on Sunday. European military instructors trained over 20,000 Malian soldiers, "helping to combat terrorism," Borrell added. At the same time, he noted that Brussels remains open to cooperation with those who want to work with the EU.In late March, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported that EU countries failed to reach an agreement to prolong the training mission in Mali, marking the end of the EU's military presence in this strategic region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/german-frigate-quits-red-sea-mission-day-after-houthis-offer-eu-ships-safe-passage-1118027062.html

mali

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eu foreign policy chief josep borrell, eu training mission in mali, eu eutm termination, malian armed forces, european malian realations