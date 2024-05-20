International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/gold-price-hits-new-all-time-high-reaching-2454-per-troy-ounce-1118543164.html
Gold Price Hits New All-Time High, Reaching $2,454 Per Troy Ounce
Gold Price Hits New All-Time High, Reaching $2,454 Per Troy Ounce
Sputnik International
The price on gold is growing by 1.5% on Monday, reaching $2,454 per troy ounce for the first time in history, the trading data showed.
2024-05-20T12:16+0000
2024-05-20T12:16+0000
economy
business
gold
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/10/1116195626_0:0:3642:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9bdc97cf71cb63c01ac5ff63c242e809.jpg
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price on gold is growing by 1.5% on Monday, reaching $2,454 per troy ounce for the first time in history, the trading data showed. As of 06:02 GMT, the price of the June gold futures on the New York Comex exchange increased by $35.2 to $2,452.6 per troy ounce. Earlier it hit the record $2,454.1 per troy ounce.Gold prices historically grow on the eve of recession since investors consider the metal a safe haven for their money. The US Federal Reserve decreases interest rates and gold becomes the only chance to generate profits.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/10/1116195626_58:0:2789:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_90d218a56bd49431930edbd90a913ba0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gold, gold prices, gold prices grow, investments in gold, gold prices, economy, global economy
gold, gold prices, gold prices grow, investments in gold, gold prices, economy, global economy

Gold Price Hits New All-Time High, Reaching $2,454 Per Troy Ounce

12:16 GMT 20.05.2024
© Sputnik / Ilya Naymushin / Go to the mediabankIngots of 99.99 percent pure gold are placed in a workroom at Krastsvetmet precious metals plant, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.
Ingots of 99.99 percent pure gold are placed in a workroom at Krastsvetmet precious metals plant, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2024
© Sputnik / Ilya Naymushin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price on gold is growing by 1.5% on Monday, reaching $2,454 per troy ounce for the first time in history, the trading data showed.
As of 06:02 GMT, the price of the June gold futures on the New York Comex exchange increased by $35.2 to $2,452.6 per troy ounce. Earlier it hit the record $2,454.1 per troy ounce.
Gold prices historically grow on the eve of recession since investors consider the metal a safe haven for their money. The US Federal Reserve decreases interest rates and gold becomes the only chance to generate profits.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала