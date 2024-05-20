https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/gold-price-hits-new-all-time-high-reaching-2454-per-troy-ounce-1118543164.html
Gold Price Hits New All-Time High, Reaching $2,454 Per Troy Ounce
The price on gold is growing by 1.5% on Monday, reaching $2,454 per troy ounce for the first time in history, the trading data showed.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price on gold is growing by 1.5% on Monday, reaching $2,454 per troy ounce for the first time in history, the trading data showed. As of 06:02 GMT, the price of the June gold futures on the New York Comex exchange increased by $35.2 to $2,452.6 per troy ounce. Earlier it hit the record $2,454.1 per troy ounce.Gold prices historically grow on the eve of recession since investors consider the metal a safe haven for their money. The US Federal Reserve decreases interest rates and gold becomes the only chance to generate profits.
