Gold Price Hits New All-Time High, Reaching $2,454 Per Troy Ounce

The price on gold is growing by 1.5% on Monday, reaching $2,454 per troy ounce for the first time in history, the trading data showed.

2024-05-20T12:16+0000

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price on gold is growing by 1.5% on Monday, reaching $2,454 per troy ounce for the first time in history, the trading data showed. As of 06:02 GMT, the price of the June gold futures on the New York Comex exchange increased by $35.2 to $2,452.6 per troy ounce. Earlier it hit the record $2,454.1 per troy ounce.Gold prices historically grow on the eve of recession since investors consider the metal a safe haven for their money. The US Federal Reserve decreases interest rates and gold becomes the only chance to generate profits.

2024

