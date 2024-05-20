https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/putin-sends-condolences-to-iran-over-death-of-raisi-1118536909.html

Putin Sends Condolences to Iran Over Death of Raisi

Earlier in the day, Iranian Vice President Mohsen Mansouri confirmed media reports that Raisi and his delegation, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, died in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei regarding death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.Putin called the death of Raisi a huge tragedy for the Iranian people, saying that he was an outstanding politician who dedicated his life to serving his country.

