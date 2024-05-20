International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/putin-sends-condolences-to-iran-over-death-of-raisi-1118536909.html
Putin Sends Condolences to Iran Over Death of Raisi
Putin Sends Condolences to Iran Over Death of Raisi
Sputnik International
Earlier in the day, Iranian Vice President Mohsen Mansouri confirmed media reports that Raisi and his delegation, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, died in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran.
2024-05-20T07:51+0000
2024-05-20T07:52+0000
world
vladimir putin
ebrahim raisi
iran
kremlin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/13/1097594361_0:0:3096:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_944384a2c7cae80943a6b36d9cebb659.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei regarding death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.Putin called the death of Raisi a huge tragedy for the Iranian people, saying that he was an outstanding politician who dedicated his life to serving his country.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/13/1097594361_200:0:2931:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d77cf99dd4c2d9556c46e732a8f6e408.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, ebrahim raisi death, putin on raisi death, putin ebrahim raisi, putin iran, russia-iran ties
iran, ebrahim raisi death, putin on raisi death, putin ebrahim raisi, putin iran, russia-iran ties

Putin Sends Condolences to Iran Over Death of Raisi

07:51 GMT 20.05.2024 (Updated: 07:52 GMT 20.05.2024)
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankVladimir Putin and Ebrahim Raisi, 19 July
Vladimir Putin and Ebrahim Raisi, 19 July - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2024
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) -Earlier in the day, Iranian Vice President Mohsen Mansouri confirmed media reports that Raisi and his delegation, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, died in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran.
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei regarding death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
"Dear [Supreme Leader of Iran Ali] Khamenei, please accept my deep condolences on the huge tragedy that befell the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the plane crash that claimed the life of President Ebrahim Raisi, as well as the lives of a number of other prominent government figures of your country," the telegram read.
Putin called the death of Raisi a huge tragedy for the Iranian people, saying that he was an outstanding politician who dedicated his life to serving his country.
"As a true friend of Russia, he made an invaluable personal contribution to the development of good neighborly relations between our countries and made great efforts to bring them to the level of strategic partnership," the telegram added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала