https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/russia-closely-monitoring-situation-after-us-nuclear-test-in-nevada-1118538652.html

Russia Closely Monitoring Situation After US Nuclear Test in Nevada

Russia Closely Monitoring Situation After US Nuclear Test in Nevada

Sputnik International

The US Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration said last week that it had executed a "subcritical experiment" at a Nevada underground laboratory last Tuesday in order to collect information that will support the effectiveness of US nuclear warheads.

2024-05-20T11:02+0000

2024-05-20T11:02+0000

2024-05-20T11:02+0000

military

russia

sergei ryabkov

nevada

national nuclear security administration (nnsa)

nuclear tests

deterrence

nuclear deterrence

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101785/77/1017857759_0:63:1200:738_1920x0_80_0_0_e3d6d8776dcc13befdb05703b58983a1.jpg

Russia is closely monitoring the situation following a subcritical nuclear test conducted at an underground nuclear site in the US state of Nevada last week, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday. The diplomat stressed that as long as the Unites States conducted no full-scale nuclear tests, either would Russia. Washigton argued that the test was consistent with the moratorium on nuclear explosive testing that the United States implemented in 1992 because the test did not involve a self-sustaining, supercritical chain reaction.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/signal-to-nato-powers-playing-war-in-ukraine-why-russia-is-drilling-its-tactical-nuclear-forces-1118288990.html

russia

nevada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nevada nuclear, us subcritical nuclear test, subcritical nuclear us, nuclear detetrence