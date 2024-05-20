https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/russia-closely-monitoring-situation-after-us-nuclear-test-in-nevada-1118538652.html
Russia Closely Monitoring Situation After US Nuclear Test in Nevada
Russia Closely Monitoring Situation After US Nuclear Test in Nevada
Sputnik International
The US Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration said last week that it had executed a "subcritical experiment" at a Nevada underground laboratory last Tuesday in order to collect information that will support the effectiveness of US nuclear warheads.
2024-05-20T11:02+0000
2024-05-20T11:02+0000
2024-05-20T11:02+0000
military
russia
sergei ryabkov
nevada
national nuclear security administration (nnsa)
nuclear tests
deterrence
nuclear deterrence
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101785/77/1017857759_0:63:1200:738_1920x0_80_0_0_e3d6d8776dcc13befdb05703b58983a1.jpg
Russia is closely monitoring the situation following a subcritical nuclear test conducted at an underground nuclear site in the US state of Nevada last week, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday. The diplomat stressed that as long as the Unites States conducted no full-scale nuclear tests, either would Russia. Washigton argued that the test was consistent with the moratorium on nuclear explosive testing that the United States implemented in 1992 because the test did not involve a self-sustaining, supercritical chain reaction.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/signal-to-nato-powers-playing-war-in-ukraine-why-russia-is-drilling-its-tactical-nuclear-forces-1118288990.html
russia
nevada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101785/77/1017857759_67:0:1134:800_1920x0_80_0_0_c5dfab07a321c25ad75312fb19040fb4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nevada nuclear, us subcritical nuclear test, subcritical nuclear us, nuclear detetrence
nevada nuclear, us subcritical nuclear test, subcritical nuclear us, nuclear detetrence
Russia Closely Monitoring Situation After US Nuclear Test in Nevada
MOSCOW (Sputnik) -The US Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration said last week that it had executed a "subcritical experiment" at a Nevada underground laboratory last Tuesday in order to collect information that will support the effectiveness of US nuclear warheads.
Russia is closely monitoring the situation following a subcritical nuclear test conducted at an underground nuclear site in the US state of Nevada
last week, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday.
"We are closely monitoring what is happening at the American nuclear testing site. Of course, we took note of all public messages that the US administration has released in this regard," Ryabkov told reporters.
The diplomat stressed that as long as the Unites States conducted no full-scale nuclear tests, either would Russia.
"But we have also taken note of signals that they are considering further developing [the nuclear arsenal], including both delivery vehicles and warheads. It is a serious development that we will factor in our planning," Ryabkov said.
Washigton argued that the test was consistent with the moratorium on nuclear explosive testing that the United States implemented in 1992 because the test did not involve a self-sustaining, supercritical chain reaction.