UNSC Fails to Adopt Russian Resolution on Preventing Arms Race in Space - Report

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) failed to adopt a Russia-drafted resolution on preventing an arms race in space, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The resolution failed to garner the necessary 9 votes out of 15.Seven countries voted in favor of the resolution, seven voted against it and one country abstained. The United States and the United Kingdom were among those who voted against.The draft resolution would have urged member nations "to take urgent measures to prevent for all time the placement of weapons in outer space and the threat or use of force in outer space, from space against Earth and from Earth against objects in outer space."The document would also have called on member states to "seek through negotiations the early elaboration of appropriate reliably verifiable legally binding multilateral agreements." Prior to the vote, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzia said that West's refusal to support the resolution would expose its desire to maintain the freedom to act when it comes to the accelerated militarization of space.

