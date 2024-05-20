https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/venezuelas-maduro-says-shocked-by-reports-of-death-of-iranian-president-1118534955.html
Venezuela's Maduro 'Shocked' by Reports of Iranian President's Death
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday that he is shocked by reports of the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, whom he considers an exemplary and extraordinary world leader.
Earlier in the day, Iranian Vice President Mohsen Mansouri confirmed media reports that Raisi and his delegation, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, died in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran. The Venezuelan president and his wife also expressed condolences to Iran in connection with the “irreparable losses” after the crash of the presidential helicopter, expressing hope for the preservation of the legacy, as well as for an investigation into the circumstances of the tragedy.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday that he is shocked by reports of the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, whom he considers an exemplary and extraordinary world leader.
Earlier in the day, Iranian Vice President Mohsen Mansouri confirmed media reports that Raisi and his delegation, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, died in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran.
"I am shocked by the terrible news of the unfortunate physical loss of President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi. Cilia [Maduro’s wife], who is friends with his wife [Raisi's] and I are overcome by the enormous pain of having to say goodbye to an exemplary person, an outstanding world leader ... protector of the sovereignty of his people and an unconditional friend of our country," Maduro wrote on X.
The Venezuelan president and his wife also expressed condolences to Iran in connection with the “irreparable losses” after the crash of the presidential helicopter, expressing hope for the preservation of the legacy, as well as for an investigation into the circumstances of the tragedy.