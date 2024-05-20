https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/venezuelas-maduro-says-shocked-by-reports-of-death-of-iranian-president-1118534955.html

Venezuela's Maduro 'Shocked' by Reports of Iranian President's Death

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday that he is shocked by reports of the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, whom he considers an exemplary and extraordinary world leader.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Vice President Mohsen Mansouri confirmed media reports that Raisi and his delegation, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, died in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran. The Venezuelan president and his wife also expressed condolences to Iran in connection with the “irreparable losses” after the crash of the presidential helicopter, expressing hope for the preservation of the legacy, as well as for an investigation into the circumstances of the tragedy.

