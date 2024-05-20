https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/watch-russian-artillery-obliterate-us-made-howitzer-in-ukrainian-conflict-1118537938.html
Watch Russian Artillery Obliterate US-Made Howitzer in Ukrainian Conflict
Sputnik International
Another US-made M-777 howitzer operated by the Kiev regime's forces has been turned into a heap of scrap metal as a result of a precise Russian artillery strike.
The attack, carried out by the crew of a Giatsint-B howitzer, also took out a munitions dump that was located near the Ukrainian artillery position on the right bank of the Dnepr River.
While Ukrainian forces continue to carry out strikes against civilians and civilian infrastructures in Russia, Russian troops focus on eliminating Ukrainian military targets.
The attack, carried out by the crew of a Giatsint-B howitzer, also took out a munitions dump that was located near the Ukrainian artillery position on the right bank of the Dnepr River.