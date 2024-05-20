International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Artillery Obliterate US-Made Howitzer in Ukrainian Conflict
Watch Russian Artillery Obliterate US-Made Howitzer in Ukrainian Conflict
Another US-made M-777 howitzer operated by the Kiev regime's forces has been turned into a heap of scrap metal as a result of a precise Russian artillery strike.
Another US-made M-777 howitzer operated by the Kiev regime's forces has been turned into a heap of scrap metal as a result of a precise Russian artillery strike.The attack, carried out by the crew of a Giatsint-B howitzer, also took out a munitions dump that was located near the Ukrainian artillery position on the right bank of the Dnepr River.
russian artillery strike, artillery video, russia military operation ukraine
Watch Russian Artillery Obliterate US-Made Howitzer in Ukrainian Conflict

While Ukrainian forces continue to carry out strikes against civilians and civilian infrastructures in Russia, Russian troops focus on eliminating Ukrainian military targets.
Another US-made M-777 howitzer operated by the Kiev regime's forces has been turned into a heap of scrap metal as a result of a precise Russian artillery strike.
The attack, carried out by the crew of a Giatsint-B howitzer, also took out a munitions dump that was located near the Ukrainian artillery position on the right bank of the Dnepr River.
