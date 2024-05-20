https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/watch-russian-artillery-obliterate-us-made-howitzer-in-ukrainian-conflict-1118537938.html

Watch Russian Artillery Obliterate US-Made Howitzer in Ukrainian Conflict

Watch Russian Artillery Obliterate US-Made Howitzer in Ukrainian Conflict

Sputnik International

Another US-made M-777 howitzer operated by the Kiev regime's forces has been turned into a heap of scrap metal as a result of a precise Russian artillery strike.

Another US-made M-777 howitzer operated by the Kiev regime's forces has been turned into a heap of scrap metal as a result of a precise Russian artillery strike.The attack, carried out by the crew of a Giatsint-B howitzer, also took out a munitions dump that was located near the Ukrainian artillery position on the right bank of the Dnepr River.

