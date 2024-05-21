https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/a-farewell-ceremony-for-iranian-president-raisi-and-his-colleagues-taking-place-in-tabriz---1118556467.html
Funeral Ceremony for Iran’s Late President, FM & Officials Killed in Copter Crash Underway in Tabriz
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared five days of mourning over the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a helicopter crash in a province of East Azerbaijan on Sunday.
Farewell ceremony for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions takes place in Tabriz. Then the body of deceased politician will be transported to his native city of Mashhad for funerals.Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders expressed their condolences to Iranian people while several Muslim countries declared day of mourning.On Sunday, a helicopter carrying Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and other officials crashed in northwestern Iran. Rescue operation was complicated by thick fog. Despite tough weather conditions, search for survivors continued all night long. On Monday morning Tehran officials confirmed Raisi and his delegation were dead.
06:33 GMT 21.05.2024 (Updated: 07:08 GMT 21.05.2024)
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared five days of mourning over the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a helicopter crash in a province of East Azerbaijan on Sunday.
Farewell ceremony for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions takes place in Tabriz. Then the body of deceased politician will be transported to his native city of Mashhad for funerals.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders expressed their condolences to Iranian people while several Muslim countries declared day of mourning.
On Sunday, a helicopter carrying Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and other officials crashed in northwestern Iran. Rescue operation was complicated by thick fog. Despite tough weather conditions, search for survivors continued all night long. On Monday morning Tehran officials confirmed Raisi and his delegation were dead.