https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/a-farewell-ceremony-for-iranian-president-raisi-and-his-colleagues-taking-place-in-tabriz---1118556467.html

Funeral Ceremony for Iran’s Late President, FM & Officials Killed in Copter Crash Underway in Tabriz

Funeral Ceremony for Iran’s Late President, FM & Officials Killed in Copter Crash Underway in Tabriz

Sputnik International

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared five days of mourning over the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a helicopter crash in a province of East Azerbaijan on Sunday.

2024-05-21T06:33+0000

2024-05-21T06:33+0000

2024-05-21T07:08+0000

world

iran president raisi's death

ebrahim raisi

middle east

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/15/1118556949_100:0:1398:730_1920x0_80_0_0_dcdde4c04a1d9b5f0e717cc7511297b8.png

Farewell ceremony for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions takes place in Tabriz. Then the body of deceased politician will be transported to his native city of Mashhad for funerals.Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders expressed their condolences to Iranian people while several Muslim countries declared day of mourning.On Sunday, a helicopter carrying Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and other officials crashed in northwestern Iran. Rescue operation was complicated by thick fog. Despite tough weather conditions, search for survivors continued all night long. On Monday morning Tehran officials confirmed Raisi and his delegation were dead.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran president raisi death, death of ebrahim raisi, iran helicopter crash, raisi crash helicopter, iran death of politicians