International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/a-farewell-ceremony-for-iranian-president-raisi-and-his-colleagues-taking-place-in-tabriz---1118556467.html
Funeral Ceremony for Iran’s Late President, FM & Officials Killed in Copter Crash Underway in Tabriz
Funeral Ceremony for Iran’s Late President, FM & Officials Killed in Copter Crash Underway in Tabriz
Sputnik International
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared five days of mourning over the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a helicopter crash in a province of East Azerbaijan on Sunday.
2024-05-21T06:33+0000
2024-05-21T07:08+0000
world
iran president raisi's death
ebrahim raisi
middle east
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/15/1118556949_100:0:1398:730_1920x0_80_0_0_dcdde4c04a1d9b5f0e717cc7511297b8.png
Farewell ceremony for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions takes place in Tabriz. Then the body of deceased politician will be transported to his native city of Mashhad for funerals.Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders expressed their condolences to Iranian people while several Muslim countries declared day of mourning.On Sunday, a helicopter carrying Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and other officials crashed in northwestern Iran. Rescue operation was complicated by thick fog. Despite tough weather conditions, search for survivors continued all night long. On Monday morning Tehran officials confirmed Raisi and his delegation were dead.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/15/1118556949_262:0:1235:730_1920x0_80_0_0_4b74717e44399cc5ab0f0ca863e8c797.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran president raisi death, death of ebrahim raisi, iran helicopter crash, raisi crash helicopter, iran death of politicians
iran president raisi death, death of ebrahim raisi, iran helicopter crash, raisi crash helicopter, iran death of politicians

Funeral Ceremony for Iran’s Late President, FM & Officials Killed in Copter Crash Underway in Tabriz

06:33 GMT 21.05.2024 (Updated: 07:08 GMT 21.05.2024)
© Photo : SNNIranian people say farewell to Raisi, companions
Iranian people say farewell to Raisi, companions - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2024
© Photo : SNN
Subscribe
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared five days of mourning over the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a helicopter crash in a province of East Azerbaijan on Sunday.
Farewell ceremony for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions takes place in Tabriz. Then the body of deceased politician will be transported to his native city of Mashhad for funerals.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders expressed their condolences to Iranian people while several Muslim countries declared day of mourning.
On Sunday, a helicopter carrying Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and other officials crashed in northwestern Iran. Rescue operation was complicated by thick fog. Despite tough weather conditions, search for survivors continued all night long. On Monday morning Tehran officials confirmed Raisi and his delegation were dead.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала