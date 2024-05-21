https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/assange-wins-appeal-icc-issues-arrest-warrants-over-gaza-iran-crash-1118550846.html
Assange Wins Appeal, ICC Issues Arrest Warrants Over Gaza, Iran Crash
Assange Wins Appeal, ICC Issues Arrest Warrants Over Gaza, Iran Crash
Iran’s president and other officials are killed in a helicopter crash, and the internet explodes in speculation.
Assange Wins Appeal, ICC Issues Arrest Warrants Over Gaza, Iran Crash
Iran’s president and other officials are killed in a helicopter crash, and the internet explodes in speculation.
Canadian author and activist Yves Engler joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the decision by a UK court to allow WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange a full appeal of his US extradition. They discuss who this decision actually benefits and what to expect from both governments. The three also break down the state of campus protests in the US and Canada, a Washington Post article detailing what appears to be illegal lobbying on behalf of Israel in the United States, and the response to news that the International Criminal Court is seeking arrest warrants for both Israeli and Hamas officials.Political consultant and political organizer Donna Davis discusses predictions that the hush money trial of former President Donald Trump will wrap up this week, Trump's recent suggestion that he might seek a third term as president as his fundraising lags, how America's political parties will evolve as a result of the absurd 2024 election, RFK Jr.'s fight for ballot access, why Democrats want to force another border security bill, President Joe Biden's reception at Morehouse College, and Biden's falling Black support.Author, journalist and researcher with Code Pink Nicolas Davies discusses the ultimatums issued by members of Israel's war cabinet on changing the trajectory of the conflict, what Israel's actual strategy in this war is, how Washington's plans for achieving peace will only further destabilize the region, the ICC's performance under pressure.The Misfits also discuss the protests in New Caledonia, antisemitism investigations in US colleges, Sean Combs' legal troubles, and a murder anniversary.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Assange Wins Appeal, ICC Issues Arrest Warrants Over Gaza, Iran Crash
04:16 GMT 21.05.2024 (Updated: 15:26 GMT 21.05.2024)
Iran’s president and other officials are killed in a helicopter crash, and the internet explodes in speculation.
Canadian author and activist Yves Engler joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the decision by a UK court to allow WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange a full appeal of his US extradition. They discuss who this decision actually benefits and what to expect from both governments. The three also break down the state of campus protests in the US and Canada, a Washington Post article detailing what appears to be illegal lobbying on behalf of Israel in the United States, and the response to news that the International Criminal Court is seeking arrest warrants for both Israeli and Hamas officials.
Political consultant and political organizer Donna Davis discusses predictions that the hush money trial of former President Donald Trump will wrap up this week, Trump’s recent suggestion that he might seek a third term as president as his fundraising lags, how America’s political parties will evolve as a result of the absurd 2024 election, RFK Jr.’s fight for ballot access, why Democrats want to force another border security bill, President Joe Biden’s reception at Morehouse College, and Biden’s falling Black support.
Author, journalist and researcher with Code Pink Nicolas Davies discusses the ultimatums issued by members of Israel’s war cabinet on changing the trajectory of the conflict, what Israel’s actual strategy in this war is, how Washington’s plans for achieving peace will only further destabilize the region, the ICC’s performance under pressure.
The Misfits also discuss the protests in New Caledonia, antisemitism investigations in US colleges, Sean Combs’ legal troubles, and a murder anniversary.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
