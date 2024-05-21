https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/iranian-president-and-high-ranking-officials-killed-in-helicopter-crash-1118550651.html
Iranian President and High Ranking Officials Killed in Helicopter Crash
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest news from around the globe, including the death of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi following a helicopter crash.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest news from around the globe, including the death of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi following a helicopter crash.
The show begins with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier reporting on the death of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi following a helicopter crash.The second hour starts with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on the latest developments out of Ukraine.Then, veteran anchor and RT reporter Manila Chan joins the show to talk about the shocking footage released of Sean "Diddy" Combs physically assaulting his girlfriend in 2016.The show is later joined by former CIA Whistleblower John Kiriakou discussing Julian Assange being granted permission to appeal his US extradition ruling.The show closes with political commentator Andrew Langer weighing in on the latest out of Trump's hush money trial and President Biden's commencement speech at Morehouse College.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Iranian President and High Ranking Officials Killed in Helicopter Crash
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest news from around the globe, including the death of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi following a helicopter crash.
The show begins with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier reporting on the death of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi following a helicopter crash.
The second hour starts with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on the latest developments out of Ukraine.
Then, veteran anchor and RT reporter Manila Chan joins the show to talk about the shocking footage released of Sean "Diddy" Combs physically assaulting his girlfriend in 2016.
The show is later joined by former CIA Whistleblower John Kiriakou discussing Julian Assange being granted permission to appeal his US extradition ruling.
The show closes with political commentator Andrew Langer weighing in on the latest out of Trump's hush money trial and President Biden's commencement speech at Morehouse College.
