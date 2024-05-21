https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/lavrov-holds-presser-following-conference-of-sco-top-diplomats-1118557425.html

Lavrov Holds Presser Following Conference of SCO Top Diplomats

Foreign policy chiefs will discuss issues related to the Middle East, SCO development and establishment of Eurasian security.

Sputnik comes to you live from Astana, Kazakhstan, where Russia’s top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, talks to the media after a gathering of foreign ministers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.According to Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the diplomacy chiefs will discuss the SCO's development prospects, as well as the international and regional agenda. The top diplomats will also focus on “the emerging architecture of the new global world order”. Additionally, Zakharova mentioned that the conversation would also address the situation in the Gaza Strip and the broader Middle East region, as well as the crucial role of the SCO in stabilizing Afghanistan, which is of utmost importance for the organization's security.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

