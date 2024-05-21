International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/netanyahu-says-more-people-die-of-malnutrition-in-us-than-in-gaza-1118572413.html
Netanyahu Says More People Die of Malnutrition in US Than in Gaza
Netanyahu Says More People Die of Malnutrition in US Than in Gaza
Sputnik International
Israeli PM Netanyahu said there are allegedly more people dying of malnutrition in the US than in the Gaza Strip amid the dire humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave.
2024-05-21T22:49+0000
2024-05-21T22:49+0000
world
israel
gaza strip
palestine
benjamin netanyahu
hamas
israeli-palestinian conflict
palestine-israel conflict
nagorno-karabakh conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118486196_0:83:800:533_1920x0_80_0_0_02516ae702affab46d35f397723f507c.jpg
"The talk is about 23, I think, or 30 cases of [deaths of] malnutrition in a population of 2 million. The United States in 2022 had 20,000 deaths of malnutrition. That's three times more than in Gaza," Netanyahu said in an interview with CNN on Tuesday. According to Netanyahu, Israel has taken more than 20,000 trucks with 500,000 tons of food and medicine into Gaza since October 7.On that day, the Palestinian movement Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza, killing more than 1,100 Israelis, both military and civilians, and abducting some 240 others.Israel implemented a complete blockade of Gaza, undertook a massing bombing campaign and then invaded the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas and rescuing the hostages. More than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed, 78,000 injured and at least 1.8 million displaced, according to the local authorities. International aid organizations have reported that the population of Gaza is experiencing severe malnutrition and famine amid Israel’s blockade and military operations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240310/with-us-backing-israel-is-starving-22-million-palestinians-in-gaza-1117237324.html
israel
gaza strip
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118486196_48:0:759:533_1920x0_80_0_0_8172725c334df8d2076b2f14ed503e84.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
malnutrition in us, gaza strip famine, humanitarian crisis in gaza, israel aid blockade in gaza, gaza malnutrition
malnutrition in us, gaza strip famine, humanitarian crisis in gaza, israel aid blockade in gaza, gaza malnutrition

Netanyahu Says More People Die of Malnutrition in US Than in Gaza

22:49 GMT 21.05.2024
© Sputnik / Russian Emergency Situations Ministry / Go to the mediabankIn this handout video grab released by Russia Emergencies Ministry, sacks of humanitarian aid for civilians in the Gaza Strip are seen on board an Il-76 cargo plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry before departing to El-Arish in Egypt, at the Ramenskoye airport near Moscow, Russia
In this handout video grab released by Russia Emergencies Ministry, sacks of humanitarian aid for civilians in the Gaza Strip are seen on board an Il-76 cargo plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry before departing to El-Arish in Egypt, at the Ramenskoye airport near Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2024
© Sputnik / Russian Emergency Situations Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
WASHINGTON, Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that there are allegedly more people dying of malnutrition in the United States than in the Gaza Strip amid the dire humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave.
"The talk is about 23, I think, or 30 cases of [deaths of] malnutrition in a population of 2 million. The United States in 2022 had 20,000 deaths of malnutrition. That's three times more than in Gaza," Netanyahu said in an interview with CNN on Tuesday.
According to Netanyahu, Israel has taken more than 20,000 trucks with 500,000 tons of food and medicine into Gaza since October 7.
On that day, the Palestinian movement Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza, killing more than 1,100 Israelis, both military and civilians, and abducting some 240 others.
Yazan Kafarneh on his hospital bed in Rafah, southern Gaza, on Sunday. By Monday, he was dead. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.03.2024
Analysis
Western Media Takes Notice of Starvation in Gaza as Millions Face Famine
10 March, 04:59 GMT
Israel implemented a complete blockade of Gaza, undertook a massing bombing campaign and then invaded the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas and rescuing the hostages. More than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed, 78,000 injured and at least 1.8 million displaced, according to the local authorities.
International aid organizations have reported that the population of Gaza is experiencing severe malnutrition and famine amid Israel’s blockade and military operations.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала