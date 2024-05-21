https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/netanyahu-says-more-people-die-of-malnutrition-in-us-than-in-gaza-1118572413.html
Netanyahu Says More People Die of Malnutrition in US Than in Gaza
Israeli PM Netanyahu said there are allegedly more people dying of malnutrition in the US than in the Gaza Strip amid the dire humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave.
"The talk is about 23, I think, or 30 cases of [deaths of] malnutrition in a population of 2 million. The United States in 2022 had 20,000 deaths of malnutrition. That's three times more than in Gaza," Netanyahu said in an interview with CNN on Tuesday. According to Netanyahu, Israel has taken more than 20,000 trucks with 500,000 tons of food and medicine into Gaza since October 7.On that day, the Palestinian movement Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza, killing more than 1,100 Israelis, both military and civilians, and abducting some 240 others.Israel implemented a complete blockade of Gaza, undertook a massing bombing campaign and then invaded the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas and rescuing the hostages. More than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed, 78,000 injured and at least 1.8 million displaced, according to the local authorities. International aid organizations have reported that the population of Gaza is experiencing severe malnutrition and famine amid Israel’s blockade and military operations.
WASHINGTON, Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that there are allegedly more people dying of malnutrition in the United States than in the Gaza Strip amid the dire humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave.
"The talk is about 23, I think, or 30 cases of [deaths of] malnutrition in a population of 2 million. The United States in 2022 had 20,000 deaths of malnutrition. That's three times more than in Gaza," Netanyahu said in an interview with CNN on Tuesday.
According to Netanyahu, Israel has taken more than 20,000 trucks with 500,000 tons of food and medicine into Gaza since October 7.
On that day, the Palestinian movement Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza, killing more than 1,100 Israelis, both military and civilians, and abducting some 240 others.
Israel implemented a complete blockade of Gaza, undertook a massing bombing campaign and then invaded the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas and rescuing the hostages. More than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed, 78,000 injured and at least 1.8 million displaced, according to the local authorities.
International aid organizations have reported that the population of Gaza is experiencing severe malnutrition and famine
amid Israel’s blockade and military operations.