Putin: Russia Will Do Everything to Continue Development of Relations With Iran

Russian President Vladimir Putin asked State Duma speaker Volodin to convey to the Iranian leadership that he expects the development of Russian-Iranian relations to continue in the same way.

"As for our part, we will do everything to ensure that Russian-Iranian relations continue in this way, please convey these words to the Iranian leadership," Putin said at a meeting with Volodin, who will represent Russia at the funeral ceremony of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.On Monday, Iranian Vice President Mohsen Mansouri confirmed media reports that Raisi and members of his delegation, which included Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, died in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran. The delegation was on its way back from a visit to Azerbaijan."If our colleagues [in Iran] have such a need, we are ready to do everything to provide them with expert support, expert assistance in identifying the true causes of this disaster," Putin added.Raisi was reliable partner and one could always be sure that the bilateral agreements would be fulfilled, Putin said.

