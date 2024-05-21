International
Russian Special Services Monitoring US Military Program in Space - Kremlin
The Russian special services are monitoring the US's military program in space, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on Moscow's awareness of the program.
On Monday, the UN Security Council failed to adopt a Russia-drafted resolution on preventing an arms race in space. The resolution was rejected in a 7-7 vote with one member country abstaining. The United States and the United Kingdom were among those who voted against.
© AP Photo / Staff Sgt. Kayla White
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian special services are monitoring the US's military program in space, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on Moscow's awareness of the program.
On Monday, the UN Security Council failed to adopt a Russia-drafted resolution on preventing an arms race in space. The resolution was rejected in a 7-7 vote with one member country abstaining. The United States and the United Kingdom were among those who voted against.

"Firstly, of course, our special services are doing their job. Secondly, we simply ask you to pay attention to the fact that we were unable to reach the adoption of the appropriate resolution on space," Peskov told reporters, recommending paying attention to countries that voted against the draft.

