International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/watch-russian-snow-white-artillery-crew-blast-ukrainian-positions-1118564941.html
Watch Russian 'Snow White' Artillery Crew Blast Ukrainian Positions
Watch Russian 'Snow White' Artillery Crew Blast Ukrainian Positions
Sputnik International
Hammering Ukrainian troops without letting them catch a break is just another day on the job for the crew of this Russian D-30 howitzer.
2024-05-21T13:19+0000
2024-05-21T13:19+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
d-30
howitzer
video
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/15/1118565354_0:2:1409:794_1920x0_80_0_0_7aadfb66372ba25d41921241e7e6893e.png
The soldiers nicknamed their weapon Belosnezhka (lit. Snow White), one of the artillerymen revealed, explaining that they did so as a joking reference to the famous fairy tale.“We recalled that famous cartoon, ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’,” the soldier explained. “And there are seven of us in the crew.”Snow White and its crew continue to rain death upon Ukrainian positions 24/7, and even the intensive use of drones by Kiev regime forces cannot prevent them from accomplishing their mission.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
'Snow White' Howitzer in Action
Sputnik International
'Snow White' Howitzer in Action
2024-05-21T13:19+0000
true
PT0M59S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/15/1118565354_174:0:1234:795_1920x0_80_0_0_2900663b7de614d0841f08ab5ddfee5d.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian artillery video, russia military operation ukraine, d-30 howitzer
russian artillery video, russia military operation ukraine, d-30 howitzer

Watch Russian 'Snow White' Artillery Crew Blast Ukrainian Positions

13:19 GMT 21.05.2024
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Hammering Ukrainian troops without letting them catch a break is just another day on the job for the crew of this Russian D-30 howitzer.
The soldiers nicknamed their weapon Belosnezhka (lit. Snow White), one of the artillerymen revealed, explaining that they did so as a joking reference to the famous fairy tale.
“We recalled that famous cartoon, ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’,” the soldier explained. “And there are seven of us in the crew.”
Snow White and its crew continue to rain death upon Ukrainian positions 24/7, and even the intensive use of drones by Kiev regime forces cannot prevent them from accomplishing their mission.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала