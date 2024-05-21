https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/watch-russian-snow-white-artillery-crew-blast-ukrainian-positions-1118564941.html
Watch Russian 'Snow White' Artillery Crew Blast Ukrainian Positions
Watch Russian 'Snow White' Artillery Crew Blast Ukrainian Positions
Sputnik International
Hammering Ukrainian troops without letting them catch a break is just another day on the job for the crew of this Russian D-30 howitzer.
2024-05-21T13:19+0000
2024-05-21T13:19+0000
2024-05-21T13:19+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
d-30
howitzer
video
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/15/1118565354_0:2:1409:794_1920x0_80_0_0_7aadfb66372ba25d41921241e7e6893e.png
The soldiers nicknamed their weapon Belosnezhka (lit. Snow White), one of the artillerymen revealed, explaining that they did so as a joking reference to the famous fairy tale.“We recalled that famous cartoon, ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’,” the soldier explained. “And there are seven of us in the crew.”Snow White and its crew continue to rain death upon Ukrainian positions 24/7, and even the intensive use of drones by Kiev regime forces cannot prevent them from accomplishing their mission.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/15/1118565354_174:0:1234:795_1920x0_80_0_0_2900663b7de614d0841f08ab5ddfee5d.png
'Snow White' Howitzer in Action
Sputnik International
'Snow White' Howitzer in Action
2024-05-21T13:19+0000
true
PT0M59S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian artillery video, russia military operation ukraine, d-30 howitzer
russian artillery video, russia military operation ukraine, d-30 howitzer
Watch Russian 'Snow White' Artillery Crew Blast Ukrainian Positions
Hammering Ukrainian troops without letting them catch a break is just another day on the job for the crew of this Russian D-30 howitzer.
The soldiers nicknamed their weapon Belosnezhka (lit. Snow White), one of the artillerymen revealed, explaining that they did so as a joking reference to the famous fairy tale.
“We recalled that famous cartoon, ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’,” the soldier explained. “And there are seven of us in the crew.”
Snow White and its crew continue to rain death upon Ukrainian positions 24/7, and even the intensive use of drones by Kiev regime forces cannot prevent them from accomplishing their mission.