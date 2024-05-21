https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/watch-russian-snow-white-artillery-crew-blast-ukrainian-positions-1118564941.html

Watch Russian 'Snow White' Artillery Crew Blast Ukrainian Positions

Hammering Ukrainian troops without letting them catch a break is just another day on the job for the crew of this Russian D-30 howitzer.

The soldiers nicknamed their weapon Belosnezhka (lit. Snow White), one of the artillerymen revealed, explaining that they did so as a joking reference to the famous fairy tale.“We recalled that famous cartoon, ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’,” the soldier explained. “And there are seven of us in the crew.”Snow White and its crew continue to rain death upon Ukrainian positions 24/7, and even the intensive use of drones by Kiev regime forces cannot prevent them from accomplishing their mission.

