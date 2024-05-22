https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/huge-srowds-attend-iranian-president-raisis-funeral-procession-in-tehran-1118576826.html
Huge Сrowds Attend Iranian President Raisi's Funeral Procession in Tehran
Sputnik is live from Tehran as crowds gather for the funeral ceremony and Ayatollah Khamenei's prayer for President Ebrahim Raisi following his death in a helicopter crash.
Sputnik is live from Tehran as crowds gather for the funeral of President Ebrahim Raisi.Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is expected to offer prayers for the late president following his death in a helicopter crash.On May 20, Iranian Vice President Mohsen Mansouri confirmed media reports that Raisi and his delegation, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, died in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran.Under the Iranian constitution, an early presidential election must be held within 50 days after the incumbent president is pronounced dead or incapacitated. Meanwhile, Raisi's powers have been transferred to the first vice president, Mohammad Mokhber.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and members of his delegation, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, died in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran on May 19.
