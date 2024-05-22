International
Kremlin on US Claiming Russia Launched Anti-Satellite Arms: Russia Not Violating Anything
Russia does not violate international law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on the Pentagon's statement that Russia allegedly launched a satellite carrying a counterspace weapon.
"I cannot comment on this in any way. Here, we act absolutely in accordance with international law, we do not violate anything," Peskov told reporters.On Tuesday, US Defense Department spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said that Russia launched last week a satellite carrying a counterspace weapon that is presumably capable of attacking other satellites in low Earth orbit. Ryder claimed that Russia deployed the satellite without communicating this fact to the United States. On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov call the statement misinformation. Russia has repeatedly advocated bans on the deployment of any weapons in space, but its initiatives are rejected, Peskov said."We have repeatedly advocated for a ban on the launch of any weapons into space. Unfortunately, these initiatives of ours were rejected, including by the United States," Peskov told reporters.
Kremlin on US Claiming Russia Launched Anti-Satellite Arms: Russia Not Violating Anything

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia does not violate international law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on the Pentagon's statement that Russia allegedly launched a satellite carrying a counterspace weapon.
"I cannot comment on this in any way. Here, we act absolutely in accordance with international law, we do not violate anything," Peskov told reporters.
On Tuesday, US Defense Department spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said that Russia launched last week a satellite carrying a counterspace weapon that is presumably capable of attacking other satellites in low Earth orbit. Ryder claimed that Russia deployed the satellite without communicating this fact to the United States. On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov call the statement misinformation.
Russia has repeatedly advocated bans on the deployment of any weapons in space, but its initiatives are rejected, Peskov said.
World
Russia Dismisses US Claims of Counterspace Weapon Satellite as Misinformation
09:52 GMT
"We have repeatedly advocated for a ban on the launch of any weapons into space. Unfortunately, these initiatives of ours were rejected, including by the United States," Peskov told reporters.
