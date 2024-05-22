Photos: Russia's Tactical Nuclear Drills Aim to Prep For Use of Non-Strategic Nukes

The Russian Defense Ministry has stated that the drills involving non-strategic nuclear weapons aim to prep for receiving and deploying special munitions and equipment for launch vehicles."As part of this stage, the personnel of the missile formations of the Southern Military District are completing combat training tasks for obtaining special ammunition for the Iskander operational and tactical missile system, equipping them with launch vehicles and covertly advancing to the designated positional area to prepare for missile launches," the ministry said. It further explained that Russia's aviation is currently engaging in training exercises utilizing specialized equipment from combat units. These drills are specifically focused on targeting and destroying aircraft, which would involve the use of advanced weaponry such as the Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.The Russian Defense Ministry added that the drills are aimed at maintaining readiness for the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons to ensure Russia's sovereignty.Take a look at Russia's practical training in the preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons in Sputnik's gallery:
The Iskander, also known by its NATO reporting name SS-26 Stone, is a tactical ballistic missile system developed by the Russian Armed Forces. It has a range of approximately 500 kilometers and can carry a payload of up to 1,000 kilograms, making it a highly effective and versatile weapon for conducting precision strikes against ground targets.
Russia observes a moratorium on nuclear testing. Moscow's basic position is that they can only be mirror tests. During nuclear exercises, the nuclear forces use nuclear weapons simulators or conduct electronic launches.
