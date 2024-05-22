International
Photos: Russia's Tactical Nuclear Drills Aim to Prep For Use of Non-Strategic Nukes
Photos: Russia's Tactical Nuclear Drills Aim to Prep For Use of Non-Strategic Nukes
The first stage of exercises with practical training in the preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons has begun in Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The Russian Defense Ministry has stated that the drills involving non-strategic nuclear weapons aim to prep for receiving and deploying special munitions and equipment for launch vehicles."As part of this stage, the personnel of the missile formations of the Southern Military District are completing combat training tasks for obtaining special ammunition for the Iskander operational and tactical missile system, equipping them with launch vehicles and covertly advancing to the designated positional area to prepare for missile launches," the ministry said. It further explained that Russia's aviation is currently engaging in training exercises utilizing specialized equipment from combat units. These drills are specifically focused on targeting and destroying aircraft, which would involve the use of advanced weaponry such as the Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.The Russian Defense Ministry added that the drills are aimed at maintaining readiness for the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons to ensure Russia's sovereignty.Take a look at Russia's practical training in the preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons in Sputnik's gallery:
On May 21, Russia commenced the first stage of exercises involving practical training in the preparation and usage of non-strategic nuclear weapons.
The Russian Defense Ministry has stated that the drills involving non-strategic nuclear weapons aim to prep for receiving and deploying special munitions and equipment for launch vehicles.
"As part of this stage, the personnel of the missile formations of the Southern Military District are completing combat training tasks for obtaining special ammunition for the Iskander operational and tactical missile system, equipping them with launch vehicles and covertly advancing to the designated positional area to prepare for missile launches," the ministry said. It further explained that Russia's aviation is currently engaging in training exercises utilizing specialized equipment from combat units. These drills are specifically focused on targeting and destroying aircraft, which would involve the use of advanced weaponry such as the Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.
The Russian Defense Ministry added that the drills are aimed at maintaining readiness for the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons to ensure Russia's sovereignty.
Take a look at Russia's practical training in the preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons in Sputnik's gallery:
The Iskander, also known by its NATO reporting name SS-26 Stone, is a tactical ballistic missile system developed by the Russian Armed Forces. It has a range of approximately 500 kilometers and can carry a payload of up to 1,000 kilograms, making it a highly effective and versatile weapon for conducting precision strikes against ground targets.

The Iskander, also known by its NATO reporting name SS-26 Stone, is a tactical ballistic missile system developed by the Russian Armed Forces. It has a range of approximately 500 kilometers and can carry a payload of up to 1,000 kilograms, making it a highly effective and versatile weapon for conducting precision strikes against ground targets.

Non-strategic nuclear weapons, also referred to as tactical nuclear weapons, are specifically engineered for use on battlefields or against particular military targets.

Non-strategic nuclear weapons, also referred to as tactical nuclear weapons, are specifically engineered for use on battlefields or against particular military targets.

The Russian Aerospace Forces participating in the drills are practicing arming special warheads, such as hypersonic "Kinzhal" missiles.

The Russian Aerospace Forces participating in the drills are practicing arming special warheads, such as hypersonic "Kinzhal" missiles.

Russia possesses a substantial arsenal of non-strategic nuclear weapons, which includes air-dropped bombs, artillery shells, and missiles.

Russia possesses a substantial arsenal of non-strategic nuclear weapons, which includes air-dropped bombs, artillery shells, and missiles.

Russia's non-strategic nuclear weapons include the nuclear-tipped variants of the Iskander missile, the OTR-21 Tochka, and the 3M-54 Kalibr cruise missile, among others.

Russia's non-strategic nuclear weapons include the nuclear-tipped variants of the Iskander missile, the OTR-21 Tochka, and the 3M-54 Kalibr cruise missile, among others.

Nuclear weapons can be categorized into two main groups: strategic deterrence, also referred to as the nuclear triad, and tactical nuclear weapons, also known as non-strategic weapons.

Nuclear weapons can be categorized into two main groups: strategic deterrence, also referred to as the nuclear triad, and tactical nuclear weapons, also known as non-strategic weapons.

Tactical nuclear weapons are designed to destroy large military installations and concentrations of enemy forces at close range.

Tactical nuclear weapons are designed to destroy large military installations and concentrations of enemy forces at close range.

Russia observes a moratorium on nuclear testing. Moscow's basic position is that they can only be mirror tests. During nuclear exercises, the nuclear forces use nuclear weapons simulators or conduct electronic launches.

Russia observes a moratorium on nuclear testing. Moscow's basic position is that they can only be mirror tests. During nuclear exercises, the nuclear forces use nuclear weapons simulators or conduct electronic launches.

Like the nuclear triad, tactical nuclear weapons have delivery vehicles on land, in the air, and at sea.

Like the nuclear triad, tactical nuclear weapons have delivery vehicles on land, in the air, and at sea.

The main strike force is the Iskander complex. Its missiles can be equipped with a nuclear payload of 5 to 50 kilotons.

The main strike force is the Iskander complex. Its missiles can be equipped with a nuclear payload of 5 to 50 kilotons.

