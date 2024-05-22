https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/russia-has-no-plans-to-revise-state-border-line-in-baltic-1118584319.html
Russia Has No Plans to Revise State Border Line in Baltic
Russia did not have and does not have any intentions to revise its state border line, economic zone and continental shelf in the Baltic, a military-diplomatic source said.
According to a document published on Russian legal documents website on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry proposed changing the geographic coordinates of the Russian maritime border with Finland, as the previous ones did not match the "current geographical situation." The ministry argued that the current coordinates were registered with the use of small-scale navigation maps, based on research made in the middle of 20th century, and do not allow to determining the external border of Russia's territorial waters. The document is not available anymore, as of Wednesday. The Finnish authorities called the Russian initiative "unexpected," saying that though there is nothing extraordinary in reviewing borders, such issues are usually settled by the involved countries in a "working order," the Finnish lawmaker and chairman of the parliamentary foreign affairs council, Kimmo Kiljunen, told Finnish broadcaster Yle on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that Russia had not been in contact with Finland on the issue. Helsinki is to address Moscow through diplomatic and official channels with a request for additional information on the relevant proposal, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen told Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat on Wednesday.The Russian Defense Ministry's proposal to update the coordinates of Russia's borders in the Baltic Sea is not politically motivated, although the level of confrontation in the region requires steps to ensure the country's security, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia did not have and does not have any intentions to revise its state border line, economic zone and continental shelf in the Baltic, a military-diplomatic source said.
According to a document published on Russian legal documents website on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry proposed changing the geographic coordinates of the Russian maritime border with Finland, as the previous ones did not match the "current geographical situation." The ministry argued that the current coordinates were registered with the use of small-scale navigation maps, based on research made in the middle of 20th century, and do not allow to determining the external border of Russia's territorial waters. The document is not available anymore, as of Wednesday.
"There were and are no intentions to revise the width of the territorial waters, the economic zone, the continental shelf off the mainland coast and the state border line of Russia in the Baltic," the source said.
The Finnish authorities called the Russian initiative "unexpected," saying that though there is nothing extraordinary in reviewing borders, such issues are usually settled by the involved countries in a "working order," the Finnish lawmaker and chairman of the parliamentary foreign affairs council, Kimmo Kiljunen, told Finnish broadcaster Yle on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that Russia had not been in contact with Finland on the issue.
"The Finnish authorities are analyzing the reports in the Russian media concerning the maritime zones in the Gulf of Finland. The political leadership is monitoring the situation closely. Russia has not been in contact with Finland on the matter. Finland acts as always: calmly and based on facts," Stubb wrote on X on Wednesday.
Helsinki
is to address Moscow through diplomatic and official channels with a request for additional information on the relevant proposal, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen told Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat on Wednesday.
The Russian Defense Ministry's proposal to update the coordinates of Russia's borders in the Baltic Sea is not politically motivated, although the level of confrontation in the region requires steps to ensure the country's security, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.