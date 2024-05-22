International
LIVE: Huge Сrowds Attend Iranian President Raisi's Funeral Procession in Tehran
Slovakia Working With Other Countries to Probe Attempt on Fico's Life
Slovakia Working With Other Countries to Probe Attempt on Fico's Life
The Slovak security services are cooperating with their counterparts in the other countries to investigate an assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico, Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kalinak said on Wednesday.
Of course not only our security services, but colleagues from other countries as well are trying to help us and provide new information,” the minister told Slovak TV broadcaster TAZ. The Slovak special services are considering proposals made by foreign counterparts on introducing new security measures or reinforcing the existing ones following the assassination attempt, Kalinak told the broadcaster. On Wednesday, the Slovak Security Council will discuss strengthening measures aimed at protecting people and institutions following attempt on Fico's life. On May 15, Fico, 59, was shot after a government field-meeting in the Slovak city of Handlova. The prime minister was rushed to a hospital in a live-threatening condition where he underwent several surgeries. On Monday, the hospital said that Fico's condition was improving. The shooter, Juraj Cintula, 71, was detained immediately after the attack and charged with attempting to commit a premeditated murder. The Slovak Interior Ministry said the attack was politically motivated as Cintula did not agree with the actions of the government. In particular, he was against stopping the supply of weapons to Ukraine.
slovakia working with other countries, slovak security services, prime minister robert fico
slovakia working with other countries, slovak security services, prime minister robert fico

Slovakia Working With Other Countries to Probe Attempt on Fico's Life

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Slovak security services are cooperating with their counterparts in the other countries to investigate an assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico, Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kalinak said on Wednesday.
Of course not only our security services, but colleagues from other countries as well are trying to help us and provide new information,” the minister told Slovak TV broadcaster TAZ.
The Slovak special services are considering proposals made by foreign counterparts on introducing new security measures or reinforcing the existing ones following the assassination attempt, Kalinak told the broadcaster.
On Wednesday, the Slovak Security Council will discuss strengthening measures aimed at protecting people and institutions following attempt on Fico's life.
On May 15, Fico, 59, was shot after a government field-meeting in the Slovak city of Handlova. The prime minister was rushed to a hospital in a live-threatening condition where he underwent several surgeries. On Monday, the hospital said that Fico's condition was improving.
The shooter, Juraj Cintula, 71, was detained immediately after the attack and charged with attempting to commit a premeditated murder. The Slovak Interior Ministry said the attack was politically motivated as Cintula did not agree with the actions of the government. In particular, he was against stopping the supply of weapons to Ukraine.
