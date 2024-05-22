https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/the-adopted-son-1118574522.html

The Adopted Son

The Adopted Son

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr again demanded more aid from his Western benefactors, but getting repeated requests from failures is nothing new for US President Joe Biden.

Russia has been making significant gains on the battlefield, both in the northern Kharkov region and in the east, including the city of Chasov Yar, where fighting has been going on for months.The repeated request for aid after continual battlefield failures – remember NATO has already built two armies for Ukraine that Zelensky squandered – must have reminded US President Joe Biden of his dear son, who has continually asked him for help with his drug problem.Emails included in the laptop Hunter Biden left behind at a computer repair shop revealed emails and texts of the younger Biden asking his father for money to enter drug rehabilitation facilities. Videos on that same laptop also showed the future first son smoking what appears to be crack cocaine while nude in an isolation tank at a drug rehabilitation facility.Then again, repeated failure is not something that seems to bother the Biden family.

