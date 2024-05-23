https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/armed-forces-of-ukraine-to-rebuild-6200-miles-of-fortifications---reports-1118592409.html

Armed Forces of Ukraine to Rebuild 6,200 Miles of Fortifications - Reports

The Armed Forces of Ukraine plan to rebuild 10,000 kilometers (6,200 miles) of fortifications along the front line, Ukrainian publication Liga reported.

Ukrainian military personnel complained about the inefficient use of resources and the need to urgently rebuild previously constructed low-quality fortifications. According to a serviceman, who asked not to give a direct quote, the Ukrainian authorities intend to rebuild fortifications along the entire front line.Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. President Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security. Russia earlier sent a note to NATO because of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

