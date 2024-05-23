https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/eu-turns-to-seized-russian-assets-to-fund-kiev-regime-amid-battlefield-woes-1118591325.html
EU Turns to Seized Russian Assets to Fund Kiev Regime amid Battlefield Woes
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest political developments around the globe, including the European Union using seized Russian assets to fund Ukraine.
The show begins with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective about the EU approving the use of frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine.Then, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joins the show to share his perspective on the latest out of Gaza and Iran.The show closes with political commentator Armen Kurdian weighing in on the latest developments of the Trump trial, including Michael Cohen's testimony and the defense resting.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:14 GMT 23.05.2024 (Updated: 08:45 GMT 23.05.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest political developments around the globe, including the European Union using seized Russian assets to fund Ukraine.
The show begins with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective about the EU approving the use of frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine.
Then, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joins the show to share his perspective on the latest out of Gaza and Iran.
The show closes with political commentator Armen Kurdian weighing in on the latest developments of the Trump trial, including Michael Cohen's testimony and the defense resting.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
