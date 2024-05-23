https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/iranian-president-raisis-funeral-ceremony-1118596062.html

Iranian President Raisi's Funeral Ceremony

Iranian President Raisi's Funeral Ceremony

Sputnik International

Sputnik goes live as the funeral ceremony for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is underway.

2024-05-23T09:45+0000

2024-05-23T09:45+0000

2024-05-23T09:45+0000

world

ebrahim raisi

hossein amir abdollahian

iran

middle east

iran president raisi's death

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/16/1118580127_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b6848347ea017af55153906cd764ca80.jpg

Sputnik goes live as the funeral ceremony for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is underway.On Sunday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, along with a delegation involving Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other government officials, died in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran. The delegation was on its way back from a visit to Azerbaijan. Iranian authorities said the helicopter crash-landed in a remote mountainous region due to poor weather conditions and thick fog.The government of Iran has declared five days of mourning in honor of the victims of a recent disaster.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Funeral ceremony for Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi takes place in Tehran Sputnik International Funeral ceremony for Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi takes place in Tehran 2024-05-23T09:45+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

funeral ceremony, iranian president ebrahim raisi, iranian president