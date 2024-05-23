International
LIVE: Putin Holds Talks With Bahraini King in Moscow
Iranian President Raisi's Funeral Ceremony
Sputnik goes live as the funeral ceremony for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is underway.
Sputnik goes live as the funeral ceremony for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is underway.On Sunday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, along with a delegation involving Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other government officials, died in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran. The delegation was on its way back from a visit to Azerbaijan. Iranian authorities said the helicopter crash-landed in a remote mountainous region due to poor weather conditions and thick fog.The government of Iran has declared five days of mourning in honor of the victims of a recent disaster.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
09:45 GMT 23.05.2024
Iranians follow a truck carrying coffins of the late President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions who were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday in a mountainous region of the country's northwest, during a funeral ceremony for them in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, May 22, 2024.
On May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other officials crashed in the northwest of the country in the Verzegan region.
On Sunday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, along with a delegation involving Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other government officials, died in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran.
The delegation was on its way back from a visit to Azerbaijan. Iranian authorities said the helicopter crash-landed in a remote mountainous region due to poor weather conditions and thick fog.
The government of Iran has declared five days of mourning in honor of the victims of a recent disaster.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
