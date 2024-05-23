https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/julian-assanges-extradition-battle-a-tenuous-path-to-justice-1118594129.html

Julian Assange's Extradition Battle: Tenuous Path to Justice

The UK's High Court of Justice has granted WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange permission to challenge his extradition to the US, offering a glimmer of hope amidst a prolonged legal struggle.

The UK's High Court of Justice has granted WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange permission to challenge his extradition to the US, offering a glimmer of hope amidst a prolonged legal struggle. However, experts caution that Assange's chances of being exonerated remain slim."It invites cautious optimism, however, his chances of being exonerated are minuscule," said Poikonen.He highlighted the protracted nature of Assange's legal battle, which has seen him languishing in Belmarsh Prison for years.A Radical Strategy Shift?Poikonen discussed a potential strategic shift that Assange's legal team might consider: voluntarily coming to the US to face the charges.Wilmer Leon, host of "Critical Hour," asked about the impact such a strategy might have on public perception and media coverage. "What if they were just to say, forget the hearings, we're coming to the US? What would be the headline here?" he pondered.Assange's case is unfolding against a backdrop of declining approval ratings for President Joe Biden, with recent polls showing his approval rating at 36%."The government does not represent the people, it represents the oligarchs, the billionaires, the donors," Poikonen noted, pointing to broader dissatisfaction with the current administration. He suggested that the Assange case, if brought to the US, could further erode public trust in the government.

