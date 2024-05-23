https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/putin-holds-talks-with-bahraini-king-in-moscow-1118595232.html

Putin Holds Talks With Bahraini King in Moscow

Sputnik International

Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin met with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain in Moscow.

Sputnik is broadcasting live from Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.The Kremlin press service revealed that the meeting would center on the current status and future prospects of Russian-Bahraini cooperation in trade, economics, energy, and humanitarian efforts. Additionally, the agenda will address key international issues, such as the situation in the Middle East, taking into account Bahrain's presidency in the Arab League.Following the talks, there will be a signing ceremony for joint documents.Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has visited Russia on several occasions since the establishment of diplomatic relations, with his most recent visit taking place in 2016.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

