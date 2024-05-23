https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/putin-holds-talks-with-bahraini-king-in-moscow-1118595232.html
Putin Holds Talks With Bahraini King in Moscow
Putin Holds Talks With Bahraini King in Moscow
Sputnik International
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin met with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain in Moscow.
2024-05-23T09:49+0000
2024-05-23T09:49+0000
2024-05-23T09:49+0000
world
hamad bin isa al khalifa
bahrain
moscow
russia
kremlin
vladimir putin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/17/1118595026_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8cb3b64c104188ef3e296adc23ba2424.jpg
Sputnik is broadcasting live from Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.The Kremlin press service revealed that the meeting would center on the current status and future prospects of Russian-Bahraini cooperation in trade, economics, energy, and humanitarian efforts. Additionally, the agenda will address key international issues, such as the situation in the Middle East, taking into account Bahrain's presidency in the Arab League.Following the talks, there will be a signing ceremony for joint documents.Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has visited Russia on several occasions since the establishment of diplomatic relations, with his most recent visit taking place in 2016.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
bahrain
moscow
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/17/1118595026_265:0:2996:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5a60111b97e543753d2ddb651c0baa0a.jpg
Putin Holds Talks With Bahraini King in Moscow
Sputnik International
Putin Holds Talks With Bahraini King in Moscow
2024-05-23T09:49+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian president vladimir putin, king hamad bin isa al khalifa of bahrain
russian president vladimir putin, king hamad bin isa al khalifa of bahrain
Putin Holds Talks With Bahraini King in Moscow
On May 22, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain arrived in Russia for an official visit. During his time in Moscow, the King expressed his gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the invitation and highlighted the strong, friendly relations between the two countries.
Sputnik is broadcasting live from Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.
The Kremlin press service revealed that the meeting would center on the current status and future prospects of Russian-Bahraini cooperation in trade, economics, energy, and humanitarian efforts. Additionally, the agenda will address key international issues, such as the situation in the Middle East, taking into account Bahrain's presidency in the Arab League.
Following the talks, there will be a signing ceremony for joint documents.
Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has visited Russia on several occasions since the establishment of diplomatic relations, with his most recent visit taking place in 2016.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!