https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/republika-srpska-to-propose-bosnia-and-herzegovina-division-plan-within-30-days---president-1118599898.html

Republika Srpska to Propose Bosnia and Herzegovina Division Plan Within 30 Days - President

Republika Srpska to Propose Bosnia and Herzegovina Division Plan Within 30 Days - President

Sputnik International

The Republika Srpska will propose an agreement on a peaceful division of Bosnia and Herzegovina within 30 days, Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik said on Thursday.

2024-05-23T12:07+0000

2024-05-23T12:07+0000

2024-05-23T12:59+0000

world

milorad dodik

republika srpska

bosnia and herzegovina

un general assembly

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/0e/1096313109_0:41:3001:1729_1920x0_80_0_0_3090eaf8d24ecc804d8d3ce07a910b27.jpg

"A peace demarcation agreement will be proposed in the next 30 days. Today we begin with a formal decision that a peaceful demarcation is required. Let us first propose to clarify the political powers in connection with the entities [parts of the country], while maintaining the current model of economic functioning and, within a few years, adapting it to the model of peaceful delimitation. The Serbian people can no longer live in such a Bosnia and Herzegovina," Dodik wrote on X.On Wednesday, Dodik said that the government of Republika Srpska would propose to the Croat-Muslim part of the country the peaceful division of Bosnia and Herzegovina due to the promotion of a draft resolution on events in the Bosnian city of Srebrenica at the UN General Assembly on May 23.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220922/western-sanctions-against-russia-primarily-affect-europe-bosnias-serb-leader-dodik-1101069781.html

republika srpska

bosnia and herzegovina

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

bosnia and herzegovina division, republika srpska, republika srpska president milorad dodik