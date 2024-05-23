International
LIVE: Iranian President Raisi's Funeral Ceremony
World
Republika Srpska to Propose Bosnia and Herzegovina Division Plan Within 30 Days - President
Republika Srpska to Propose Bosnia and Herzegovina Division Plan Within 30 Days - President
The Republika Srpska will propose an agreement on a peaceful division of Bosnia and Herzegovina within 30 days, Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik said on Thursday.
milorad dodik
republika srpska
bosnia and herzegovina
un general assembly
"A peace demarcation agreement will be proposed in the next 30 days. Today we begin with a formal decision that a peaceful demarcation is required. Let us first propose to clarify the political powers in connection with the entities [parts of the country], while maintaining the current model of economic functioning and, within a few years, adapting it to the model of peaceful delimitation. The Serbian people can no longer live in such a Bosnia and Herzegovina," Dodik wrote on X.On Wednesday, Dodik said that the government of Republika Srpska would propose to the Croat-Muslim part of the country the peaceful division of Bosnia and Herzegovina due to the promotion of a draft resolution on events in the Bosnian city of Srebrenica at the UN General Assembly on May 23.
bosnia and herzegovina division, republika srpska, republika srpska president milorad dodik
bosnia and herzegovina division, republika srpska, republika srpska president milorad dodik

Republika Srpska to Propose Bosnia and Herzegovina Division Plan Within 30 Days - President

12:07 GMT 23.05.2024 (Updated: 12:59 GMT 23.05.2024)
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Republika Srpska will propose an agreement on a peaceful division of Bosnia and Herzegovina within 30 days, Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik said on Thursday.
"A peace demarcation agreement will be proposed in the next 30 days. Today we begin with a formal decision that a peaceful demarcation is required. Let us first propose to clarify the political powers in connection with the entities [parts of the country], while maintaining the current model of economic functioning and, within a few years, adapting it to the model of peaceful delimitation. The Serbian people can no longer live in such a Bosnia and Herzegovina," Dodik wrote on X.
On Wednesday, Dodik said that the government of Republika Srpska would propose to the Croat-Muslim part of the country the peaceful division of Bosnia and Herzegovina due to the promotion of a draft resolution on events in the Bosnian city of Srebrenica at the UN General Assembly on May 23.
