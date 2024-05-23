https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/russia-to-take-security-measures-if-japan-repeals-article-9-of-constitution---diplomat-1118592986.html

Russia to Take Security Measures If Japan Repeals Article 9 of Constitution - Diplomat

Russia will take countermeasures if Japan repeals Article 9 of its constitution, Director of Second Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Lyudmila Vorobyova told Sputnik.

"Such a decision is fraught with additional threats to Russia's security. In response, we will be forced to take countermeasures to strengthen the national defense capability," Vorobyova said. Such actions by Tokyo could lead to an increase of tensions in the region, the diplomat added. The final choice on the issue should be made by the Japanese people in a referendum, which has a long way to go, the diplomat concluded.

