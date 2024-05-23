International
Iranian President Raisi's Funeral Ceremony
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Stronghold on Russian Border Existed Only on Paper, Ukrainian PoW Reveals
A Ukrainian border guard captured by Russian forces told Sputnik that a company stronghold near the Ukrainian border with Russia existed only on the map. In reality only one platoon was stationed there.
Ukrainian border guard Oleksandr Savchenko said that on paper, the outpost he was sent to had 100 personnel assigned to it.But in reality no more than 50 troops were posted there. That led to an increase in the number of duties and a decrease in the number of personnel at the posts.The former border guard noted that his post was located near the village of Krasnoye, which is about three kilometers from the border and was one of the first defensive lines in the way of Russian troops.Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that during the week the units of the Battlegroup Yug had liberated 12 settlements in the Kharkov region, including Strelechye, as a result of ongoing actions.
Stronghold on Russian Border Existed Only on Paper, Ukrainian PoW Reveals

15:57 GMT 23.05.2024
Ukrainian border guard Oleksandr Savchenko said that on paper, the outpost he was sent to had 100 personnel assigned to it.
But in reality no more than 50 troops were posted there. That led to an increase in the number of duties and a decrease in the number of personnel at the posts.

"Our company fortification, where I served, is actually physically not a company fortification," Savchenko said. "It can rather be called a platoon fortress, although on paper it looks like a company fortification."

The former border guard noted that his post was located near the village of Krasnoye, which is about three kilometers from the border and was one of the first defensive lines in the way of Russian troops.
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that during the week the units of the Battlegroup Yug had liberated 12 settlements in the Kharkov region, including Strelechye, as a result of ongoing actions.
