https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/stronghold-on-russian-border-existed-only-on-paper-ukrainian-pow-reveals-1118593781.html

Stronghold on Russian Border Existed Only on Paper, Ukrainian PoW Reveals

Stronghold on Russian Border Existed Only on Paper, Ukrainian PoW Reveals

Sputnik International

A Ukrainian border guard captured by Russian forces told Sputnik that a company stronghold near the Ukrainian border with Russia existed only on the map. In reality only one platoon was stationed there.

2024-05-23T15:57+0000

2024-05-23T15:57+0000

2024-05-23T15:57+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

kharkov

russian defense ministry

russia

pow

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118472021_0:42:1200:717_1920x0_80_0_0_3603ed799d2873e22e95d98d27af8c4c.jpg

Ukrainian border guard Oleksandr Savchenko said that on paper, the outpost he was sent to had 100 personnel assigned to it.But in reality no more than 50 troops were posted there. That led to an increase in the number of duties and a decrease in the number of personnel at the posts.The former border guard noted that his post was located near the village of Krasnoye, which is about three kilometers from the border and was one of the first defensive lines in the way of Russian troops.Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that during the week the units of the Battlegroup Yug had liberated 12 settlements in the Kharkov region, including Strelechye, as a result of ongoing actions.

ukraine

kharkov

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian stronghold, russian forces, ukrainian border with russia, ukrainian border guard