https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/un-general-assembly-votes-on-resolution-on-srebrenica-events-1118599339.html
UN General Assembly Votes on Resolution on Srebrenica Events
UN General Assembly Votes on Resolution on Srebrenica Events
Sputnik International
Sputnik goes live as the UN General Assembly votes on the draft resolution on the Srebrenica events.
2024-05-23T14:48+0000
2024-05-23T14:48+0000
2024-05-23T14:48+0000
world
srebrenica
germany
rwanda
un general assembly
serbia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1b/1111490671_0:197:2943:1852_1920x0_80_0_0_f2bd3467a88623f4c185f165536dc119.jpg
Sputnik is live as the UN General Assembly votes on a draft resolution on the Srebrenica events.The draft resolution is comprised of seven paragraphs. The first of these states that, "the 11th of July shall henceforth be observed as the International Day of Reflection and Remembrance of the 1995 Srebrenica Genocide. This day shall be observed annually."Germany and other US allies are exerting pressure on UN member states to support the resolution on the Srebrenica events at the General Assembly on May 23, according to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin has stated that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is attempting to blackmail countries that are not going to vote in favor of the UN General Assembly resolution on Srebrenica.Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia stated that the draft UN General Assembly resolution was one-sided and can only provoke a new and very serious spiral of escalation.He stressed that the draft would not lead to interethnic reconciliation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, but could only provoke a “chain reaction” all over the world, since many countries have not fully healed from their wounds and grudges against each other.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
srebrenica
germany
rwanda
serbia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1b/1111490671_107:0:2838:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_149255c77a6d4c92d3d51086e428ed2f.jpg
UN General Assembly Votes on Resolution on Srebrenica Events
Sputnik International
UN General Assembly Votes on Resolution on Srebrenica Events
2024-05-23T14:48+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
un general assembly, resolution on the srebrenica events
un general assembly, resolution on the srebrenica events
UN General Assembly Votes on Resolution on Srebrenica Events
A UN General Assembly (UNGA) resolution on events in 1995 in the ethnic Muslim-held enclave of Srebrenica during the Bosnian War was proposed by Germany and Rwanda.
Sputnik is live as the UN General Assembly votes on a draft resolution on the Srebrenica events.
The draft resolution is comprised of seven paragraphs. The first of these states that, "the 11th of July shall henceforth be observed as the International Day of Reflection and Remembrance of the 1995 Srebrenica Genocide. This day shall be observed annually."
Germany and other US allies are exerting pressure on UN member states to support the resolution on the Srebrenica events at the General Assembly on May 23, according to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin has stated that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is attempting to blackmail countries that are not going to vote in favor of the UN General Assembly resolution on Srebrenica.
Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia stated that the draft UN General Assembly resolution was one-sided and can only provoke a new and very serious spiral of escalation.
He stressed that the draft would not lead to interethnic reconciliation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, but could only provoke a “chain reaction” all over the world, since many countries have not fully healed from their wounds and grudges against each other.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!