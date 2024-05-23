International
LIVE: UN General Assembly Votes on Resolution on Srebrenica Events
UN General Assembly Votes on Resolution on Srebrenica Events
Sputnik goes live as the UN General Assembly votes on the draft resolution on the Srebrenica events.
Sputnik is live as the UN General Assembly votes on a draft resolution on the Srebrenica events.The draft resolution is comprised of seven paragraphs. The first of these states that, "the 11th of July shall henceforth be observed as the International Day of Reflection and Remembrance of the 1995 Srebrenica Genocide. This day shall be observed annually."Germany and other US allies are exerting pressure on UN member states to support the resolution on the Srebrenica events at the General Assembly on May 23, according to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin has stated that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is attempting to blackmail countries that are not going to vote in favor of the UN General Assembly resolution on Srebrenica.Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia stated that the draft UN General Assembly resolution was one-sided and can only provoke a new and very serious spiral of escalation.He stressed that the draft would not lead to interethnic reconciliation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, but could only provoke a “chain reaction” all over the world, since many countries have not fully healed from their wounds and grudges against each other.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
A UN General Assembly (UNGA) resolution on events in 1995 in the ethnic Muslim-held enclave of Srebrenica during the Bosnian War was proposed by Germany and Rwanda.
Sputnik is live as the UN General Assembly votes on a draft resolution on the Srebrenica events.
The draft resolution is comprised of seven paragraphs. The first of these states that, "the 11th of July shall henceforth be observed as the International Day of Reflection and Remembrance of the 1995 Srebrenica Genocide. This day shall be observed annually."
Germany and other US allies are exerting pressure on UN member states to support the resolution on the Srebrenica events at the General Assembly on May 23, according to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin has stated that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is attempting to blackmail countries that are not going to vote in favor of the UN General Assembly resolution on Srebrenica.
Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia stated that the draft UN General Assembly resolution was one-sided and can only provoke a new and very serious spiral of escalation.
He stressed that the draft would not lead to interethnic reconciliation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, but could only provoke a “chain reaction” all over the world, since many countries have not fully healed from their wounds and grudges against each other.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
