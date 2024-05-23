https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/watch-russian-grad-mlrs-wipe-out-ukrainian-manpower-and-hardware--1118597317.html

Watch Russian Grad MLRS Wipe Out Ukrainian Manpower and Hardware

Watch Russian Grad MLRS Wipe Out Ukrainian Manpower and Hardware

Sputnik International

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing BM-21 Grad MLRS wiping out Ukrainian manpower and hardware concentration area in the Avdeyevka area.

2024-05-23T10:28+0000

2024-05-23T10:28+0000

2024-05-23T10:28+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

russia

ukraine

avdeyevka

russian defense ministry

ministry of defense

bm-21 grad

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/17/1118597154_88:0:1338:703_1920x0_80_0_0_d7110b03777cf933f345b08ddd00036c.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing BM-21 Grad MLRS wiping out Ukrainian manpower and hardware concentrations in the Avdeyevka area.The Ministry of Defense reported that Ukrainian losses totaled 100 soldiers, three infantry fighting vehicles, and observation and communication equipment.

russia

ukraine

avdeyevka

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian BM-21 Grad MLRS wipes out Ukrainian manpower and hardware concentration area in the Avdeyevka area Sputnik International Russian BM-21 Grad MLRS wipes out Ukrainian manpower and hardware concentration area in the Avdeyevka area 2024-05-23T10:28+0000 true PT0M42S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian defense ministry, avdeyevka area, ukrainian manpower and hardware, bm-21 grad mlrs