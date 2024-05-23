International
LIVE: Putin Holds Talks With Bahraini King in Moscow
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Grad MLRS Wipe Out Ukrainian Manpower and Hardware
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing BM-21 Grad MLRS wiping out Ukrainian manpower and hardware concentration area in the Avdeyevka area.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing BM-21 Grad MLRS wiping out Ukrainian manpower and hardware concentrations in the Avdeyevka area.The Ministry of Defense reported that Ukrainian losses totaled 100 soldiers, three infantry fighting vehicles, and observation and communication equipment.
Russian BM-21 Grad MLRS wipes out Ukrainian manpower and hardware concentration area in the Avdeyevka area
10:28 GMT 23.05.2024
Russia’s BM-21 Grad is a 122 mm multiple launch rocket system. It is lightweight and highly mobile, capable of firing salvos of rockets at targets up to 42 kilometers away. The BM-21 Grad is renowned for its simplicity, reliability, and effectiveness.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing BM-21 Grad MLRS wiping out Ukrainian manpower and hardware concentrations in the Avdeyevka area.
The Ministry of Defense reported that Ukrainian losses totaled 100 soldiers, three infantry fighting vehicles, and observation and communication equipment.
