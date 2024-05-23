https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/watch-russian-grad-mlrs-wipe-out-ukrainian-manpower-and-hardware--1118597317.html
Watch Russian Grad MLRS Wipe Out Ukrainian Manpower and Hardware
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing BM-21 Grad MLRS wiping out Ukrainian manpower and hardware concentrations in the Avdeyevka area.The Ministry of Defense reported that Ukrainian losses totaled 100 soldiers, three infantry fighting vehicles, and observation and communication equipment.
Russia’s BM-21 Grad is a 122 mm multiple launch rocket system. It is lightweight and highly mobile, capable of firing salvos of rockets at targets up to 42 kilometers away. The BM-21 Grad is renowned for its simplicity, reliability, and effectiveness.
