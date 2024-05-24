https://sputnikglobe.com/20240524/biden-at-risk-of-being-excluded-from-ohio-ballot-for-not-meeting-criteria---experts-1118609474.html

Biden at Risk of Being Excluded From Ohio Ballot For Not Meeting Criteria - Experts

Biden at Risk of Being Excluded From Ohio Ballot For Not Meeting Criteria - Experts

Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden is at risk of being excluded from the Ohio ballot in the upcoming presidential election for failing to meet certain criteria in the state law, experts told Sputnik.

2024-05-24T02:32+0000

2024-05-24T02:32+0000

2024-05-24T02:32+0000

americas

us

joe biden

ohio

democratic party

democratic national convention

2024 us presidential election

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106956/36/1069563694_0:108:4032:2376_1920x0_80_0_0_4f476de0c40b2a2d80b375c24afcda7f.jpg

Ohio law requires political parties to certify their candidates with the Secretary of State on or before 90 days prior to an election, but the Democratic National Convention where Biden will be officially nominated as the Democratic presidential candidate won’t take place until August 22, which is 75 days before the election. The Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said she won't grant Biden any special exception from the law, and recommended that the Democratic Party find a legally acceptable remedy. The state legislature also isn't willing to attempt to change the state law in Biden's favor, she added. Case Western Reserve University political science professor Jonathan Entin, who also used to be a law clerk for the late Ruth Ginsberg when she was a lower-level judge, told Sputnik the risk of Biden not appearing on the Ohio ballot is shocking. However, Entin expects the Biden campaign to file a lawsuit soon that will likely be successful. University of Cincinnati Political Science Professor David Niven told Sputnik that he expects Biden will eventually end up on the ballot in Ohio but it will take some extraordinary effort to make it happen.The Democratic Party could hold a pre-convention meeting to designate Biden as the nominee within the required timeline in order to qualify him for the ballot, Niven said. If Democratic efforts fail, it will be devastating for the entire Democratic ticket in Ohio if Biden were left off the ballot, Niven said. Biden currently trails former President Donald Trump in the national polls by one point, according to an aggregation by RealClearPolitics.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/bidens-approval-rating-falls-to-lowest-in-two-years-1118573099.html

americas

ohio

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ohio democrats ballot, ohio democrats presidential elections candidate, us 2024 ohio president candidate