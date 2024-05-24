https://sputnikglobe.com/20240524/iran-buries-late-president-macron-in-new-caledonia-and-more-1118602397.html
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abudl discuss a wide range of topics worldwide, including Iran's president being laid to rest.
The show begins with Lebanon-based journalist Leila Hatoum joining to discuss the latest developments out of Gaza and the world's reaction to the death of Iranian president Raisi.Then, the founder of The Last American Vagabond Ryan Cristian shared his perspective on Biden's plummeting performance in the polls.Later, attorney Steve Gill discusses the developments out of former president Trump's trial amid the defense resting.The third hour begins with RT journalist Nebojsa Malic weighing in on the Bosnian Serb leader threatening to secede from Bosnia.The show wraps up with Journalist KJ Noh sharing his analysis of French President Macron visiting New Caledonia amid nationwide protests.
Iran Buries Late President, Macron in New Caledonia and More
04:15 GMT 24.05.2024 (Updated: 10:33 GMT 24.05.2024)
The show begins with Lebanon-based journalist Leila Hatoum joining to discuss the latest developments out of Gaza and the world's reaction to the death of Iranian president Raisi.
Then, the founder of The Last American Vagabond Ryan Cristian shared his perspective on Biden's plummeting performance in the polls.
Later, attorney Steve Gill discusses the developments out of former president Trump's trial amid the defense resting.
The third hour begins with RT journalist Nebojsa Malic weighing in on the Bosnian Serb leader threatening to secede from Bosnia.
The show wraps up with Journalist KJ Noh sharing his analysis of French President Macron visiting New Caledonia amid nationwide protests.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
