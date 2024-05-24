https://sputnikglobe.com/20240524/kenyan-president-in-dc-911-allegations-cia-helps-hunter-biden-1118608860.html

Kenyan President in DC; 9/11 Allegations; CIA Helps Hunter Biden?

Kenyan President in DC; 9/11 Allegations; CIA Helps Hunter Biden?

Sputnik International

Kenya's president gets a state visit, but can perks for Kenya make up for the Biden administration's broken promises to a continent?

Lawyer and environmental activist Steven Donziger joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to talk about groundbreaking legislation in Vermont to force polluters to pay for damage due to extreme weather in the state. He also discusses some failed efforts to force arms manufacturers to be more transparent about their environmental and human rights records, and Ecuador rejecting an arbitration decision that would have allowed private companies to sue the government of Ecuador over policies that reduced their profits.Veteran FBI special agent and whistleblower Jane Turner discusses the ongoing coverup of Saudi state involvement in 9/11, the unjustified secrecy surrounding a new Department of Homeland Security advisory board, why the US intelligence community is losing Americans’ trust, why American voters are worried about election violence and election interference, what to make of whistleblower allegations that the CIA intervened with the IRS on Hunter Biden’s behalf, and why the incumbent president might be dropped from ballots in Ohio.The misfits also discuss more safety worries at Boeing, strange details about the Kenyan president’s state visit, the situation Kenyan soldiers will face in Haiti, SpaceX partnering with the US government on a new spy constellation, and more statements from the man accused of shooting the Slovakian prime minister.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

