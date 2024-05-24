https://sputnikglobe.com/20240524/putin-belarusian-president-lukashenko-hold-talks-on-joint-security-issues-1118611191.html

Putin, Belarusian President Lukashenko Hold Talks on Joint Security Issues

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Minsk late Thursday for a two-day state visit. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met the Russian president at the airport. Putin has announced that he plans to discuss joint security issues as well as the participation of Belarus in the upcoming exercises on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.

Sputnik is live as Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko hold talks in Belarus’ capital of Minsk.Putin announced that he plans to discuss joint security issues as well as the participation of Belarus in the upcoming exercises on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.This is the second foreign trip by the Russian head of the state since taking office for a new term on May 7. Last week, Putin paid a state visit to China.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

