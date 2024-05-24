International
Putin, Belarusian President Lukashenko Hold Talks on Joint Security Issues
Putin, Belarusian President Lukashenko Hold Talks on Joint Security Issues
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Minsk late Thursday for a two-day state visit. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met the Russian president at the airport. Putin has announced that he plans to discuss joint security issues as well as the participation of Belarus in the upcoming exercises on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.
Sputnik is live as Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko hold talks in Belarus’ capital of Minsk.Putin announced that he plans to discuss joint security issues as well as the participation of Belarus in the upcoming exercises on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.This is the second foreign trip by the Russian head of the state since taking office for a new term on May 7. Last week, Putin paid a state visit to China.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
11:26 GMT 24.05.2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko shake hands during a signing ceremony following a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Russia-Belarus Union State in St. Petersburg, Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko shake hands during a signing ceremony following a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Russia-Belarus Union State in St. Petersburg, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2024
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
Go to the mediabank
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Minsk late Thursday for a two-day state visit. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met his Russian counterpart at the airport.
Sputnik is live as Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko hold talks in Belarus’ capital of Minsk.
Putin announced that he plans to discuss joint security issues as well as the participation of Belarus in the upcoming exercises on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.
This is the second foreign trip by the Russian head of the state since taking office for a new term on May 7. Last week, Putin paid a state visit to China.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
