Former President Donald Trump says US President Joe Biden doesn't know he's alive while asserting during a rally in South Bronx that he can make the people of New York happy.
"It's really about the people and in this case, the people of New York City, New York State, we're going to make you very happy and Biden can't do it. He [Biden] doesn't know he's alive," Trump said on Thursday. Trump and Biden recently agreed to debates on June 27 and September 10, but Biden rejected additional debates proposed by NBC News and Fox News in the coming months.The Trump campaign has been calling on Biden to agree to have a debate each month leading to the November 5 vote in the US presidential election. Furthermore, Trump said he would demand a drug test before a debate with Biden.
Trump: Biden 'Doesn't Know He's Alive'

04:35 GMT 24.05.2024
© AP Photo / José Luis VillegasThis combination of photos shows former President Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden, right.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Former President Donald Trump says US President Joe Biden doesn't know he's alive while asserting during a rally in South Bronx that he can make the people of New York happy.
"It's really about the people and in this case, the people of New York City, New York State, we're going to make you very happy and Biden can't do it. He [Biden] doesn't know he's alive," Trump said on Thursday.
Trump and Biden recently agreed to debates on June 27 and September 10, but Biden rejected additional debates proposed by NBC News and Fox News in the coming months.
The Trump campaign has been calling on Biden to agree to have a debate each month leading to the November 5 vote in the US presidential election.
Furthermore, Trump said he would demand a drug test before a debate with Biden.
