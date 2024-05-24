https://sputnikglobe.com/20240524/trumps-fate-hangs-in-the-balance-as-verdict-looms-hunter-bidens-tax-trial-postponed-1118604873.html

Trump's Fate Hangs in the Balance as Verdict Looms, Hunter Biden's Tax Trial Postponed

Trump's Fate Hangs in the Balance as Verdict Looms, Hunter Biden's Tax Trial Postponed

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide array of topics around the world, including Trump's ongoing trial in New York and Hunter Biden's legal woes.

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide array of topics around the world, including Trump's ongoing trial in New York and Hunter Biden's legal woes.

The show begins with attorney Steve Gill discussing the latest developments of the Trump trial as it awaits a verdict and Nikki Haley's recent endorsement of the former president.Then, journalist and Youtuber Peter Coffin weighs in on President Biden's plummeting approval ratings and Hunter Biden's upcoming trials.The show closes with Editor-at-large for Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov analyzing the world's reaction to the death of Iranian President Raisi and multiple countries recognizing Palestine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

