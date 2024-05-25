https://sputnikglobe.com/20240525/un-court-orders-israel-to-cease-rafah-offensive-1118617892.html

UN Court Orders Israel to Cease Rafah Offensive

UN Court Orders Israel to Cease Rafah Offensive

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a range of topics from around the globe, including ICJ ordering Israel to halt the offense of Rafah.

2024-05-25T04:04+0000

2024-05-25T04:04+0000

2024-05-25T09:47+0000

the final countdown

radio

hunter biden

east palestine

ohio

norfolk southern railroad

rafah

chuck schumer

benjamin netanyahu

international court of justice

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/18/1118617731_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e8739d557fd5d97162a2d918b98913e2.jpg

UN Court Orders Israel to Cease Rafah Offensive Sputnik International On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a range of topics from around the globe, including ICJ ordering Israel to halt the offense of Rafah.

Armen Kurdian - Political CommentatorJamie Finch - Former Director at the National Transportation Safety BoardGerald Celente - Trends journal publisher and founder of the Trends Journal InstituteMark Sleboda - International relations and security analystThe show begins with political commentator Armen Kurdian weighing in on Hunter Biden's legal woes, including his upcoming trials.Then, former National Transportation Safety Jamie Finch shares his perspective on the Norfolk Southern settlement, agreeing to pay $310 million over the Ohio train derailment in East Palestine.The second hour starts with Trends Journal publisher Gerald Celente on Senator Schumer vying to invite Netanyahu to Congress and ICJ ordering Israel to stop its offensive on Rafah.The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on the arrest of Russia's deputy defense minister and the latest out of Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

east palestine

ohio

rafah

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Angie Wong

Angie Wong

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Angie Wong

rafah offensive, israel in gaza, israel attacking rafah, ohio train derailment, east palestine train derailment