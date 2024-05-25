https://sputnikglobe.com/20240525/un-court-orders-israel-to-cease-rafah-offensive-1118617892.html
UN Court Orders Israel to Cease Rafah Offensive
UN Court Orders Israel to Cease Rafah Offensive
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a range of topics from around the globe, including ICJ ordering Israel to halt the offense of Rafah.
2024-05-25T04:04+0000
2024-05-25T04:04+0000
2024-05-25T09:47+0000
the final countdown
radio
hunter biden
east palestine
ohio
norfolk southern railroad
rafah
chuck schumer
benjamin netanyahu
international court of justice
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/18/1118617731_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e8739d557fd5d97162a2d918b98913e2.jpg
UN Court Orders Israel to Cease Rafah Offensive
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a range of topics from around the globe, including ICJ ordering Israel to halt the offense of Rafah.
Armen Kurdian - Political CommentatorJamie Finch - Former Director at the National Transportation Safety BoardGerald Celente - Trends journal publisher and founder of the Trends Journal InstituteMark Sleboda - International relations and security analystThe show begins with political commentator Armen Kurdian weighing in on Hunter Biden's legal woes, including his upcoming trials.Then, former National Transportation Safety Jamie Finch shares his perspective on the Norfolk Southern settlement, agreeing to pay $310 million over the Ohio train derailment in East Palestine.The second hour starts with Trends Journal publisher Gerald Celente on Senator Schumer vying to invite Netanyahu to Congress and ICJ ordering Israel to stop its offensive on Rafah.The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on the arrest of Russia's deputy defense minister and the latest out of Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
east palestine
ohio
rafah
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/18/1118617731_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_843e9f886409afeb80ce41fd52a337c9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
rafah offensive, israel in gaza, israel attacking rafah, ohio train derailment, east palestine train derailment
rafah offensive, israel in gaza, israel attacking rafah, ohio train derailment, east palestine train derailment
UN Court Orders Israel to Cease Rafah Offensive
04:04 GMT 25.05.2024 (Updated: 09:47 GMT 25.05.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a range of topics from around the globe, including ICJ ordering Israel to halt the offense of Rafah.
Armen Kurdian - Political Commentator
Jamie Finch - Former Director at the National Transportation Safety Board
Gerald Celente - Trends journal publisher and founder of the Trends Journal Institute
Mark Sleboda - International relations and security analyst
The show begins with political commentator Armen Kurdian weighing in on Hunter Biden's legal woes, including his upcoming trials.
Then, former National Transportation Safety Jamie Finch shares his perspective on the Norfolk Southern settlement, agreeing to pay $310 million over the Ohio train derailment in East Palestine.
The second hour starts with Trends Journal publisher Gerald Celente on Senator Schumer vying to invite Netanyahu to Congress and ICJ ordering Israel to stop its offensive on Rafah.
The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on the arrest of Russia's deputy defense minister and the latest out of Ukraine.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM