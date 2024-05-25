International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the artillerymen of Battlegroup Tsentr in action, supporting the offensive of the motorized riflemen in the Avdeyevka area.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Battlegroup Tsentr artillerymen in action, supporting an offensive by motorized riflemen in the Avdeyevka area.After receiving target coordinates from reconnaissance units, 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled artillery system crews got in position and fired 152 mm shells to suppress firing points that were camouflaged in a forest belt along the route of the Russian assault troops' advance.Next, the artillerymen struck the enemy's manpower that had taken up defensive positions in the stronghold. Orlan-30 UAVs were employed to carry out fire correction.
Russian artillerymen are highly respected and skilled personnel who play a crucial role in the special military operation zone. They are equipped with a range of modern artillery systems, including howitzers and multiple rocket launchers.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Battlegroup Tsentr artillerymen in action, supporting an offensive by motorized riflemen in the Avdeyevka area.
After receiving target coordinates from reconnaissance units, 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled artillery system crews got in position and fired 152 mm shells to suppress firing points that were camouflaged in a forest belt along the route of the Russian assault troops' advance.
Next, the artillerymen struck the enemy's manpower that had taken up defensive positions in the stronghold. Orlan-30 UAVs were employed to carry out fire correction.
