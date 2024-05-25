https://sputnikglobe.com/20240525/watch-combat-action-of-russian-artillery-near-avdeyevka-1118595796.html

Watch Combat Action of Russian Artillery Near Avdeyevka

Sputnik International

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the artillerymen of Battlegroup Tsentr in action, supporting the offensive of the motorized riflemen in the Avdeyevka area.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Battlegroup Tsentr artillerymen in action, supporting an offensive by motorized riflemen in the Avdeyevka area.After receiving target coordinates from reconnaissance units, 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled artillery system crews got in position and fired 152 mm shells to suppress firing points that were camouflaged in a forest belt along the route of the Russian assault troops' advance.Next, the artillerymen struck the enemy's manpower that had taken up defensive positions in the stronghold. Orlan-30 UAVs were employed to carry out fire correction.

