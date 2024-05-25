https://sputnikglobe.com/20240525/watch-russian-paratroopers-shoot-down-ukrainian-heavy-baba-yaga-drone-1118628482.html

Watch Russian Paratroopers Shoot Down Ukrainian Heavy Baba Yaga Drone

An FPV drone of Russian paratroopers of Battlegroup Dnepr shot down a heavy hexacopter bomber drone of the Ukrainian Army "Baba-Yaga" in an air battle over the Kherson region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

An FPV drone operated by Russian Battlegroup Dnepr paratroopers shot down a Ukrainian Baba Yaga heavy hexacopter bomber drone in an air battle over the Kherson region, the Russian Defense Ministry said."After launching an FPV drone from the left bank of the Dnepr River to destroy the personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian Army on the right bank, the operator of a Russian drone spotted a Ukrainian attack hexacopter of the Baba Yaga type in the air, which was flying in the direction of our positions to drop shells. After assessing the situation, the operator of the FPV drone decided to attack the enemy hexacopter. Having gained altitude, the FPV drone took a suitable trajectory and rammed the enemy drone from above, which exploded and fell on our territory without causing any damage to Russian servicemen and their facilities," the ministry said.After the crash, the drone was found by an evacuation team of Russian paratroopers, who promptly delivered its remains to the location of the Battlegroup Dnepr.

News

