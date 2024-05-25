https://sputnikglobe.com/20240525/weekly-news-wrap-up-eu-threatens-georgia-pm-biden-family-ukraine-corruption-has-cia-connections-1118622686.html
Weekly News Wrap-Up: EU Threatens Georgia PM; Biden Family Ukraine Corruption Has CIA Connections
The Biden family influence peddling and election influence scandals have strong connections to intelligence operatives in the CIA and FBI.
Dr. Richard Wolff, professor of economics and host of "Democracy at Work" on YouTube, joins us to discuss the state of the US economy and rising inflation.Darryl Jones, attorney and voting rights activist, joins us to discuss a recent SCOTUS ruling on South Carolina voting laws and the latest on the abortion issue.John Kiriakou, journalist, author, and host of Political Misfits, joins us to discuss the US empire and its vassals attacking whistleblowers.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, and Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, come together to discuss the Biden corruption and election influence scandals and EU threats to the Georgian Prime Minister.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, come together to discuss the US empire using Kenya to invade Haiti and the payoff to the leader of the African nation.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Weekly News Wrap-Up: EU Threatens Georgia PM; Biden Family Ukraine Corruption Has CIA Connections
The Biden family influence peddling and election influence scandals have strong connections to intelligence operatives in the CIA and FBI.
