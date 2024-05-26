https://sputnikglobe.com/20240526/prewar-generation-uk-tories-propose-mandatory-national-service-1118639401.html
‘Prewar Generation’: UK Tories Propose Mandatory National Service
The Conservative Party has unveiled the plan in an effort to strengthen the country’s military, while the Labour Party faulted its opposition for not investing more in the country’s armed forces.
The head of the UK’s Conservative Party proposed mandatory national service Saturday in the latest indication that European leaders see a major global conflict on the horizon.Under the plan, 18-year-old UK citizens would be required to complete 12 months of service in the country’s armed forces. Alternatively, the young adults could complete one year of community service, volunteering for one weekend each month.The proposal is Sunak’s first of this year’s political campaign after calling for national elections to be held on July 4.A statement by the opposition Labour Party criticized the idea, claiming, “this is not a plan – it’s a review which could cost billions.” The party said the proposal “is only needed because the Tories hollowed out the armed forces to their smallest size since Napoleon,” suggesting Labour leader Keir Starmer would seek increased military funding.Young adults opting for the year of military service could fulfill the obligation by working in the UK military’s so-called cyber defense operations, it was reported, assisting in cyber security and civil response operations. Western countries have increasingly focused on cyber warfare amid a social panic over alleged foreign “disinformation” online.The US military has been operating bot accounts to influence opinion on social media for more than a decade, and Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger has claimed the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) maintains a presence on Wikipedia to wage “information warfare.”Sunak’s proposal is the latest step towards what observers fear could be a third world war as European countries maintain support for Ukraine’s proxy conflict against Russia. British military chief Gen. Patrick Sanders recently claimed the UK’s “prewar generation” should prepare for a possible war, saying it would be a “whole of nation undertaking.”
The head of the UK’s Conservative Party proposed
mandatory national service Saturday in the latest indication that European leaders see a major global conflict on the horizon.
“Generations of young people have not had the opportunities or experience they deserve and there are forces trying to divide our society in this increasingly uncertain world,” said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Under the plan, 18-year-old UK citizens would be required to complete 12 months of service in the country’s armed forces. Alternatively, the young adults could complete one year of community service, volunteering for one weekend each month.
The proposal is Sunak’s first of this year’s political campaign after calling for national elections to be held on July 4.
A statement by the opposition Labour Party criticized the idea, claiming, “this is not a plan – it’s a review which could cost billions.” The party said the proposal “is only needed because the Tories hollowed out the armed forces to their smallest size since Napoleon,” suggesting Labour leader Keir Starmer would seek increased military funding.
Young adults opting for the year of military service could fulfill the obligation by working in the UK military’s so-called cyber defense operations, it was reported, assisting in cyber security and civil response operations. Western countries have increasingly focused
on cyber warfare amid a social panic over alleged foreign “disinformation” online.
The US military has been operating
bot accounts to influence opinion on social media for more than a decade, and Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger has claimed
the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) maintains a presence on Wikipedia to wage “information warfare.”
Sunak’s proposal is the latest step towards what observers fear could be a third world war as European countries maintain support for Ukraine’s proxy conflict against Russia. British military chief Gen. Patrick Sanders recently claimed
the UK’s “prewar generation”
should prepare for a possible war, saying it would be a “whole of nation undertaking.”