Putin Holds Talks With Uzbekistan's President
On May, 26 Vladimir Putin arrived in Uzbekistan for a two-day visit. Putin and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev are expected to discuss cooperation in economic and political spheres.
Sputnik comes to you live from Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where Vladimir Putin is holding talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.The leaders will be discussing the construction of a nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan, which will be based on a Russian project. In addition, they will also be focusing on the development of a plant equipped with small nuclear reactors. The meeting's agenda will also touch upon various aspects of Russian-Uzbek collaboration, including political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
Sputnik comes to you live from Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where Vladimir Putin is holding talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
The leaders will be discussing the construction of a nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan, which will be based on a Russian project. In addition, they will also be focusing on the development of a plant equipped with small nuclear reactors.
The meeting's agenda will also touch upon various aspects of Russian-Uzbek collaboration, including political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!