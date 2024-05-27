https://sputnikglobe.com/20240527/ukraine-sonference-will-be-propaganda-exercise-to-cover-up-zelenskys-illegitimacy--analyst-1118649380.html

Ukraine Сonference Will Be ‘Propaganda Exercise' to Cover Up Zelensky's Illegitimacy – Analyst

Ukraine Сonference Will Be ‘Propaganda Exercise' to Cover Up Zelensky's Illegitimacy – Analyst

Sputnik International

Moscow earlier said that the June 15-16 conference in Buergenstock, Switzerland, to discuss ways to end the Ukraine conflict will be "absolutely futile" without Russia’s participation.

2024-05-27T10:04+0000

2024-05-27T10:04+0000

2024-05-27T10:04+0000

analysis

ukraine

russia

switzerland

vladimir putin

dmitry peskov

conference

security

participation

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1b/1118647898_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_151bf479dd4fd3c91cb7de50be408daf.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin "is correct" when he states that the goal of the upcoming Ukraine 'peace' conference in Switzerland is to try to confirm Volodymyr Zelensky's legitimacy to the Western community, Christopher C. Black, an international criminal lawyer with 20 years of experience in war crimes and international relations and a commentator on international affairs, told Sputnik.He was echoed by Francis Boyle, a professor of international law at the University of Illinois' College of Law, who said in an interview with Sputnik that "everyone knows that the conference in Switzerland is a joke and a fraud that is based upon Zelensky’s peace program."As for Zelensky, he "has never been a legitimate president of Ukraine," Black argued. According to him, the last legitimate president of Ukraine was Viktor Yanukovich, "who was overthrown in the NATO orchestrated coup d'etat of 2014" and who "has never served out his complete term.""So when the Kiev coup regime conducted subsequent elections they could not be considered free and fair by any standards in the world. They were all rigged to maintain the coup regime in power under different figures or puppets," the analyst noted.In this vein, he referred to the people of eastern Ukraine who "have never accepted the legitimacy of the regime installed by NATO in the coup of 2014 for two reasons - it was a regime that still regards them as enemies and their democratic choice was denied" and "their chosen president [Yanukovich] was overthrown."Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier confirmed that Russia was not planning to participate in the summit due to be held in Buergenstock, Switzerland, on June 15­-16.She also said that Russia had no confidence in Bern, a supporter of the Ukrainian government in Kiev that has implemented several rounds of EU sanctions against Russia. "Under these circumstances, Switzerland cannot be a neutral host by definition, let alone a mediator," the spokeswoman underscored.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240526/expired-why-is-zelensky-no-longer-ukraines-legitimate-president-1118642457.html

ukraine

russia

switzerland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

upcoming conference on ukraine in switzerland, the issue of volodymyr zelensky's legitimacy, the kiev coup regimeб the last legitimate president of ukraine