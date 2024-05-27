https://sputnikglobe.com/20240527/washed-up-us-naval-vessels-unmoor-from-gaza-aid-pier-resurface-on-beaches-1118646204.html
Washed Up: US Naval Vessels Unmoor From Gaza Aid Pier, Resurface on Beaches
Washed Up: US Naval Vessels Unmoor From Gaza Aid Pier, Resurface on Beaches
Sputnik International
US vessels attached to the country’s aid pier off the coast of Gaza disconnected in stormy seas Saturday, eventually washing up on the shore, it was reported.
2024-05-27T01:43+0000
2024-05-27T01:43+0000
2024-05-27T01:43+0000
world
newsfeed
joe biden
palestinians
ashdod
israel
us central command (centcom)
israeli defense forces (idf)
israel-gaza conflict
gaza strip
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118298078_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5f5f9d0e87fd51141c0806b21216e7c5.jpg
US vessels attached to the country’s aid pier off the coast of Gaza disconnected in stormy seas Saturday, eventually washing up on the shore, it was reported.US Central Command acknowledged that four vessels escaped their moorings, with two of them washing up on a beach nearby. Another was stuck off the coast of the city of Ashdod; a ship sent to rescue it also became stuck.CENTCOM has claimed the pier is still functional, adding that there were no injuries due to the incident.US President Joe Biden’s vaunted aid pier ploy has been criticized by some observers, who fear it will become a channel for US troops to enter Gaza or Palestinians to be forcefully expelled. Aid deliveries via the $320 million port have so far fallen below expectations, providing just 15% of the estimated minimum daily need for the more than 2 million people in Gaza.Israeli restrictions on the passage of vehicles reportedly contributed to less than 70% of the aid reaching distribution points. Reporting on Thursday revealed the pier was first used to bring in military equipment, with the first delivery of food going to Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) troops.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/is-biden-pushing-for-another-nakba-with-gaza-aid-pier-ploy-1118298323.html
ashdod
israel
gaza strip
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118298078_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c5d7de15a808d0bb95e5abfa69211086.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
us aid pier gaza, us humanitarian aid port, us temporary pier gaza strip, us pier vessels unmoor, us pier board unattach in gaza, us vessels wash up on beach in gaza, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, gaza aid, american aid, biden's pier, biden pier, american pier, gaza pier
us aid pier gaza, us humanitarian aid port, us temporary pier gaza strip, us pier vessels unmoor, us pier board unattach in gaza, us vessels wash up on beach in gaza, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, gaza aid, american aid, biden's pier, biden pier, american pier, gaza pier
Washed Up: US Naval Vessels Unmoor From Gaza Aid Pier, Resurface on Beaches
The plan to construct a humanitarian aid pier was originally announced by US President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address in March.
US vessels attached to the country’s aid pier off the coast of Gaza disconnected in stormy seas Saturday, eventually washing up on the shore, it was reported.
US Central Command acknowledged
that four vessels escaped their moorings, with two of them washing up on a beach nearby. Another was stuck off the coast of the city of Ashdod; a ship sent to rescue it also became stuck.
CENTCOM has claimed the pier is still functional, adding that there were no injuries due to the incident.
US President Joe Biden’s vaunted aid pier ploy has been criticized
by some observers
, who fear it will become a channel for US troops to enter Gaza or Palestinians to be forcefully expelled. Aid deliveries via the $320 million port have so far fallen below expectations,
providing just 15% of the estimated minimum daily need for the more than 2 million people in Gaza.
Israeli restrictions on the passage of vehicles reportedly contributed to less than 70% of the aid reaching distribution points. Reporting on Thursday revealed the pier was first used to bring in military equipment, with the first delivery of food going to Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) troops.