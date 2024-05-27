https://sputnikglobe.com/20240527/washed-up-us-naval-vessels-unmoor-from-gaza-aid-pier-resurface-on-beaches-1118646204.html

Washed Up: US Naval Vessels Unmoor From Gaza Aid Pier, Resurface on Beaches

US vessels attached to the country’s aid pier off the coast of Gaza disconnected in stormy seas Saturday, eventually washing up on the shore, it was reported.

US vessels attached to the country’s aid pier off the coast of Gaza disconnected in stormy seas Saturday, eventually washing up on the shore, it was reported.US Central Command acknowledged that four vessels escaped their moorings, with two of them washing up on a beach nearby. Another was stuck off the coast of the city of Ashdod; a ship sent to rescue it also became stuck.CENTCOM has claimed the pier is still functional, adding that there were no injuries due to the incident.US President Joe Biden’s vaunted aid pier ploy has been criticized by some observers, who fear it will become a channel for US troops to enter Gaza or Palestinians to be forcefully expelled. Aid deliveries via the $320 million port have so far fallen below expectations, providing just 15% of the estimated minimum daily need for the more than 2 million people in Gaza.Israeli restrictions on the passage of vehicles reportedly contributed to less than 70% of the aid reaching distribution points. Reporting on Thursday revealed the pier was first used to bring in military equipment, with the first delivery of food going to Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) troops.

