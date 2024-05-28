International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/argentine-president-appoints-new-prime-minister-1118658779.html
Argentine President Appoints New Prime Minister
Argentine President Appoints New Prime Minister
Sputnik International
Argentine President Javier Milei has accepted the resignation of Nicolas Posse from the post of prime minister and appointed Interior Minister Guillermo Francos as the new head of the country's government, the presidential press service said on Tuesday.
2024-05-28T05:22+0000
2024-05-28T05:22+0000
world
argentina
javier milei
cabinet of ministers
libertarianism
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0e/1115586288_0:200:3072:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_c7789193f15482af741585745beca515.jpg
Argentine newspaper La Nacion reported that the decision to resign the prime minister was motivated by differences in criteria and expectations regarding the progress of the government and the tasks assigned to it.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240302/inflection-point-argentine-president-urges-governors-to-support-economic-reforms-1117087175.html
argentina
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0e/1115586288_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_560371cac04575a37f422919fd8f7054.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
milei new pm, mileo prime minister, argentina government, argentine premier, libertarian pm argentine
milei new pm, mileo prime minister, argentina government, argentine premier, libertarian pm argentine

Argentine President Appoints New Prime Minister

05:22 GMT 28.05.2024
© AP Photo / Natacha PisarenkoJavier Milei brandishes a chainsaw during a campaign event in La Plata, Argentina, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.
Javier Milei brandishes a chainsaw during a campaign event in La Plata, Argentina, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2024
© AP Photo / Natacha Pisarenko
Subscribe
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Argentine President Javier Milei has accepted the resignation of Nicolas Posse from the post of prime minister and appointed Interior Minister Guillermo Francos as the new head of the country's government, the presidential press service said on Tuesday.
Argentine newspaper La Nacion reported that the decision to resign the prime minister was motivated by differences in criteria and expectations regarding the progress of the government and the tasks assigned to it.
Argentina's President Javier Milei gestures while delivering his first policy speech to parliament during the inauguration of the 142nd ordinary session of Congress in Buenos Aires on March 1, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.03.2024
Americas
‘Inflection Point’: Argentine President Urges Governors to Support Economic Reforms
2 March, 10:25 GMT
"The office of the President informs that Nicolas Posse has resigned from the post of head of the Cabinet of Ministers. The post of Prime Minister will be taken over by Guillermo Francos in order to give more political weight to the leadership of the government," the office said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала