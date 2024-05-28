https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/argentine-president-appoints-new-prime-minister-1118658779.html
Argentine President Appoints New Prime Minister
Argentine President Appoints New Prime Minister
Sputnik International
Argentine President Javier Milei has accepted the resignation of Nicolas Posse from the post of prime minister and appointed Interior Minister Guillermo Francos as the new head of the country's government, the presidential press service said on Tuesday.
2024-05-28T05:22+0000
2024-05-28T05:22+0000
2024-05-28T05:22+0000
world
argentina
javier milei
cabinet of ministers
libertarianism
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0e/1115586288_0:200:3072:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_c7789193f15482af741585745beca515.jpg
Argentine newspaper La Nacion reported that the decision to resign the prime minister was motivated by differences in criteria and expectations regarding the progress of the government and the tasks assigned to it.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240302/inflection-point-argentine-president-urges-governors-to-support-economic-reforms-1117087175.html
argentina
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0e/1115586288_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_560371cac04575a37f422919fd8f7054.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
milei new pm, mileo prime minister, argentina government, argentine premier, libertarian pm argentine
milei new pm, mileo prime minister, argentina government, argentine premier, libertarian pm argentine
Argentine President Appoints New Prime Minister
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Argentine President Javier Milei has accepted the resignation of Nicolas Posse from the post of prime minister and appointed Interior Minister Guillermo Francos as the new head of the country's government, the presidential press service said on Tuesday.
Argentine newspaper La Nacion reported that the decision to resign the prime minister was motivated by differences in criteria and expectations regarding the progress of the government and the tasks assigned to it.
"The office of the President informs that Nicolas Posse has resigned from the post of head of the Cabinet of Ministers. The post of Prime Minister will be taken over by Guillermo Francos in order to give more political weight to the leadership of the government," the office said.