Argentine President Appoints New Prime Minister

Argentine President Javier Milei has accepted the resignation of Nicolas Posse from the post of prime minister and appointed Interior Minister Guillermo Francos as the new head of the country's government, the presidential press service said on Tuesday.

Argentine newspaper La Nacion reported that the decision to resign the prime minister was motivated by differences in criteria and expectations regarding the progress of the government and the tasks assigned to it.

